UK advice firm enters Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   12:35PM

A UK advice firm has expanded into Australia, targeting British expats.

Skybound Wealth Management has entered the local advice market, looking to capitalise on the growing need for cross-border financial planning.

In a statement, the firm said: "We are delighted to formally announce Skybound's expansion into Australia. This exciting development means we are now able to provide advice on four different continents across the globe."

Commenting on the development, Skybound chief commercial officer Ian Sweet said: "The need for cross border financial planning is increasing throughout Australia."

"We will be pooling our collective resources, in-house knowledge, expertise and technology to provide advice to British expats living in the region."

Skybound is targeting the reported 1.2 million UK expats residing in Australia enjoying "a high quality of life, high salaries and high temperatures".

"And while these factors make for a great lifestyle, we have seen all too often how easy it can be to lose track of your finances back in the UK, namely, savings such as pensions and investments, and tax liabilities such as inheritance and capital gains tax," Skybound said.

"Many UK expats in Australia have savings back home that are either dormant or no longer fit for purpose. Now Skybound is able to provide support to these individuals backed by substantial in-house knowledge and expertise of international wealth planning."

Skybound Wealth Management was formerly known as Guardian Wealth Management but was acquired by Skybound Capital and rebranded in early 2021. Skybound Capital already has offices in Australia.

Plans to enter the Australian market were first flagged last year, around the same time as the business confirmed it would enter the US market.

