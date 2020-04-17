NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:46PM

An AFSL holder asked the court to review its entreaty to ASIC to waive industry funding levy for services that it was licensed to offer but did not.

Polymath Investors acquired an Australian Financial Services Licence in 2010 to work with wholesale clients to: provide financial advice in four asset classes, deal in those products, and provide custodial services under the licence guidelines. It had other streams of business including corporate and non-investment management advice.

At the time, Peter Dobrijevic, Polymaths' chief executive officer, chief investment officer, responsible manager (and only employee) estimated it could hit about $185 million in two years, on the back of individually managed accounts and a unit trust.

However, the plans did not pan out and for FY18 and FY19, the AFSL reported no activities or revenue and a small balance sheet. The next financial year, the revenues recommenced.

Last January, the AFSL received an invoice from ASIC to pay industry funding levy of $7275, charging Polymath about $6000 in levy for wholesale trustees, $724 for custodian, and $547 for wholesale personal advise. The invoice was an over 1000% increase over the previous year, and went down to $1979 the following financial year.

Dobrijevic, who is a solicitor and would later represent himself at the tribunal, appealed to ASIC to waive the custodian and wholesale trustees component of the levy but was unsuccessful.

According to court documents, Polymath argued against the biggest part of the levy (the wholesale trustees component) on four basis: the levy calculated by ASIC must be incorrect, it must be overstated on the grounds that ASIC's sub-sector population determination was significantly understated, the firm did not provide any wholesale services in the year, and its key person was a solicitor, who could not have promoted or operated a managed investment scheme by law.

It also said it would have to raise or borrow money to pay the levy.

It argued against the custody fee component on similar lines, with the additional point that it could not have provided custodian services without using the services of another entity on which ASIC would have collected the levy as well. It characterised the latter as "double dipping".

The tribunal upheld ASIC's decision.

Read more: ASICAFSL
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Former ANZ adviser banned
New ASIC guidance on active ETFs
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something azWwUuW2