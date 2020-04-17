Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?

An AFSL holder asked the court to review its entreaty to ASIC to waive industry funding levy for services that it was licensed to offer but did not.

Polymath Investors acquired an Australian Financial Services Licence in 2010 to work with wholesale clients to: provide financial advice in four asset classes, deal in those products, and provide custodial services under the licence guidelines. It had other streams of business including corporate and non-investment management advice.

At the time, Peter Dobrijevic, Polymaths' chief executive officer, chief investment officer, responsible manager (and only employee) estimated it could hit about $185 million in two years, on the back of individually managed accounts and a unit trust.

However, the plans did not pan out and for FY18 and FY19, the AFSL reported no activities or revenue and a small balance sheet. The next financial year, the revenues recommenced.

Last January, the AFSL received an invoice from ASIC to pay industry funding levy of $7275, charging Polymath about $6000 in levy for wholesale trustees, $724 for custodian, and $547 for wholesale personal advise. The invoice was an over 1000% increase over the previous year, and went down to $1979 the following financial year.

Dobrijevic, who is a solicitor and would later represent himself at the tribunal, appealed to ASIC to waive the custodian and wholesale trustees component of the levy but was unsuccessful.

According to court documents, Polymath argued against the biggest part of the levy (the wholesale trustees component) on four basis: the levy calculated by ASIC must be incorrect, it must be overstated on the grounds that ASIC's sub-sector population determination was significantly understated, the firm did not provide any wholesale services in the year, and its key person was a solicitor, who could not have promoted or operated a managed investment scheme by law.

It also said it would have to raise or borrow money to pay the levy.

It argued against the custody fee component on similar lines, with the additional point that it could not have provided custodian services without using the services of another entity on which ASIC would have collected the levy as well. It characterised the latter as "double dipping".

The tribunal upheld ASIC's decision.