Shipton $200k out of pocket

ASIC chair James Shipton has lost out on close to $200,000 in salary since going on a leave of absence last year.

The top corporate cop went on a leave of absence in October last year as he awaited an outcome of a review into his remuneration arrangements.

Shipton told the Senate Estimates committee that the Australian National Audit Office was of the belief that the total remuneration he was paid exceeds the limits set within the relevant Remuneration Tribunal Determinations.

The independent review is still underway.

However, while Shipton has been on his leave of absence, controversial businessman Clive Palmer has led an attack campaign against Shipton claiming he has been receiving his full $855,364 annual salary.

ASIC has provided clarity to the Senate Estimates committee on this front, confirming that Shipton has not been paid during his leave.

"Shipton requested a leave of absence and requested the Treasurer allow him to forgo his salary for the period of his leave of absence," ASIC told the committee.

The regulator added that this request was agreed to by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Shipton voluntarily repaid $196,000 he claimed in relocation fees, and ASIC has confirmed he has forgone a further $193,500 since going on leave in October.