Senior investment professional departs Rest Super

Rest Super is set to farewell a senior investment professional, with the head of fixed income, Tracey Duff, departing after 20 years.

A Rest spokesperson confirmed that after two decades with the super fund, Duff will step down from her role as head of fixed income in late November and work part-time until February 2026.

The super fund said it is considering the next steps for the leadership of the fixed-income team.

Duff joined Rest in August 2005 from the Treasury Corporation of Victoria, where she worked for three years as manager of treasury client services.

Before that, she served as a senior money market manager at ANZ from September 1997 to July 2002.

Rest head of listed assets Kiran Singh noted Duff's 20-year career and her "immeasurable contribution" over that time.

"Tracey has been a steady hand, a strategic thinker, a respected leader and, most of all, a true culture champion at Rest," Singh said.

"Tracey has decided the time is right to begin her transition to retirement. While we'll be very sad to see her go, we're also genuinely excited for what lies ahead for her."

Singh added that Duff was responsible for managing Rest's internal Australian fixed income portfolio for many years, which has had a strong long-term track record since its inception in 1998.

"We're grateful that we'll continue to benefit from Tracey's experience and expertise for a few more months as we set up the team for the future, as well as for the opportunity to celebrate her legacy."

Last week, the $95 billion superannuation fund appointed Marina Pasika as interim head of private markets following the departure of Simon Esposito, who held the roles of head of private markets and deputy chief investment officer.

Esposito is set to join CVC Capital Partners as managing director and head of client and product solutions for the buyout firm's Australian business.

Pasika will continue to lead Rest's growth alternatives team alongside her interim responsibilities.

She brings more than 15 years of investment experience across private equity and alternative assets, including senior roles at the Future Fund and Goldman Sachs.