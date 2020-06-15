Senator remains firm on FASEA extension

Senator Rex Patrick, whose amendment to Treasury Bill Number 3 meant that the FASEA extensions hit a snag, is not backing down.

The senator defended his amendment in an email to a financial advice association.

"I added a schedule to the bill. Despite what some people who have contacted me have suggested, the amendment I moved was NOT inconsistent with the bill because the bill was not a FASEA bill, per se, rather an 'omnibus bill' (a bits and pieces bill)," Patrick said.

The amendment Patrick sought deals with a loophole that allows some large corporations on an 'exempted companies' list to not file financial records with ASIC.

Patrick insinuated in the Senate that many of the companies on the list are Liberal party donors.

He argued an amendment to the omnibus bill was necessary so that these companies were not allowed to engage in aggressive tax minimisation.

"The Coalition Government opposed the amendment, despite Senator Hume not being able to give any policy reason for doing so," Patrick said in the email.

"However, it was supported by Labor, the Greens, and the crossbench, all of whom don't want the exemption, which applies to many of Australia's 'rich listers', to remain."

The bill now sits in the House of Representatives, where the amendment will be considered.

Patrick said if the amendment is rejected and the omnibus bill comes back to the Senate, he will as the Senate to insist on the amendment again.

He added that he is in support of the FASEA extensions, but the issue is that it is contained in the omnibus bill.

"I am fully in support of your industry getting the time extensions that it needs," Patrick said.

"To that order, I foreshadowed putting the same amendment to other Treasury bills - so that the government get the idea that they just need to deal with the loophole. I have drafting instructions in for another bill that is before the Senate."

He urged financial advisers to lobby government to get the FASEA extensions passed and said that if his amendment is rejected it will be because the government cares more about their "wealthy mates" than good policy.