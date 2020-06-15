NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Senator remains firm on FASEA extension
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:16PM

Senator Rex Patrick, whose amendment to Treasury Bill Number 3 meant that the FASEA extensions hit a snag, is not backing down.

The senator defended his amendment in an email to a financial advice association.

"I added a schedule to the bill. Despite what some people who have contacted me have suggested, the amendment I moved was NOT inconsistent with the bill because the bill was not a FASEA bill, per se, rather an 'omnibus bill' (a bits and pieces bill)," Patrick said.

The amendment Patrick sought deals with a loophole that allows some large corporations on an 'exempted companies' list to not file financial records with ASIC.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

Patrick insinuated in the Senate that many of the companies on the list are Liberal party donors.

He argued an amendment to the omnibus bill was necessary so that these companies were not allowed to engage in aggressive tax minimisation.

"The Coalition Government opposed the amendment, despite Senator Hume not being able to give any policy reason for doing so," Patrick said in the email.

"However, it was supported by Labor, the Greens, and the crossbench, all of whom don't want the exemption, which applies to many of Australia's 'rich listers', to remain."

The bill now sits in the House of Representatives, where the amendment will be considered.

Patrick said if the amendment is rejected and the omnibus bill comes back to the Senate, he will as the Senate to insist on the amendment again.

He added that he is in support of the FASEA extensions, but the issue is that it is contained in the omnibus bill.

"I am fully in support of your industry getting the time extensions that it needs," Patrick said.

"To that order, I foreshadowed putting the same amendment to other Treasury bills - so that the government get the idea that they just need to deal with the loophole. I have drafting instructions in for another bill that is before the Senate."

He urged financial advisers to lobby government to get the FASEA extensions passed and said that if his amendment is rejected it will be because the government cares more about their "wealthy mates" than good policy.

Read more: FASEASenator Rex Patrick
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FASEA extension hits snag
FASEA unclear why advisers are quitting
FASEA extension en route
FASEA boycott sparks in-fighting
Short consultation window for stamping fee exemption
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
FPA accuses ASIC of price gauging
FASEA blame game on in earnest
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
Editor's Choice
ASIC cracks down on investment manager
ALLY SELBY
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has agreed to additional conditions imposed on its AFSL by the corporate watchdog.
Perth Mint to review audit processes
KANIKA SOOD
The Perth Mint says it will initiate an independent third-party review of its audit process after an AFR investigation raised concerns about conflicts in how it sources gold.
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
HARRISON WORLEY
An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New data released by illion and AlphaBeta (part of Accenture) shows that there are vast differences in how early release of super payments are being spent between the genders.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IJcU0EJc