NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
S&P kicks companies off ESG index
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   11:58AM

The S&P 500 ESG Index has completed its second annual rebalancing since it launched last year, with some surprising companies kicked out.

Twitter and Walmart were dropped from the ESG index for failing to meet certain ESG standards while Facebook, which was removed last year due to several controversies, made a re-entry.

Twitter was ineligible for the index this year due to a low United Nations Global Compact Score. The non-binding UN score encourages businesses to adopt more sustainable and socially responsible practices.

Facebook's re-entry, meanwhile, came after the company managed to make improvements to its governance that resulted in a better ESG score.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Last year, the rebalance resulted in some changes that hit the headlines—most notably, the removal of Facebook from the sustainable version of the iconic S&P 500," said S&P head of ESG product strategy, North America Mona Naqvi.

"With markets currently in turmoil due to the outbreak of COVID-19, interest in ESG is at an all-time high. Thus, the big question, 'Who made the cut?' is perhaps more relevant now than ever before."

In financials, Wells Fargo re-entered the index after being kicked out last year. Its overall ESG score actually fell, but its ranking within its industry group improved indicating other US banks may have put in poorer ESG performances.

The S&P 500 ESG Index aims to retain as many companies from the S&P 500 as possible (and thus closely replicate the risk/return), after removing certain companies based on ESG principles.

Johnson & Johnson was kicked out of the ESG Index in 2019 for controversies over its products, including mesh devices and talcum powder, causing harm. It failed to re-enter the index in 2020. It is one of the largest S&P 500 companies to remain excluded from the ESG index.

Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix, PayPal, Phillip Morris and Lockheed Martin are all S&P 500 companies that remain excluded from the ESG index.

Phillip Morris and Lockheed Martin warranted automatic exclusions for involvement in tobacco and controversial weapons respectively.

Netflix, like Twitter, suffers from a poor UN Global Compact score as does Berkshire Hathaway. However, Berkshire Hathaway also has an S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG score in the bottom 25% of its industry globally.

PayPal is technically eligible for the index but its ESG score is not high enough to warrant selection.

Read more: ESG IndexBerkshire HathawayFacebookTwitterLockheed MartinNetflixPayPalPhillip MorrisS&P Dow Jones Indices ESGUN Global CompactNorth America Mona NaqviUnited Nations Global CompactWalmartWells Fargo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
Super fund calls social media companies to action
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
Wells Fargo coughs up $4.5 billion
Former Wells Fargo chief banned for life
Latitude Financial joins banks on AFCA complaints list
RBA crushes hopes of Libra launch
Google to pay ATO $481.5m
Tech to topple banking: RBA
Banks face imminent disruption
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something M14LRS7F