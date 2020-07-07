Rio Tinto decision exposes limits of super engagement

A controversial promotion at mining giant Rio Tinto has demonstrated how even the biggest of super funds hold very little sway when it comes to engaging with companies they invest in.

Peter Toth, formerly chief executive of OM Holdings, was promoted to Rio Tinto's executive board last week.

His promotion was branded by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) as "another horrendous Rio decision", and came just weeks after several super funds invested in Rio Tinto told Financial Standard they were engaging with the company in the hopes of preventing similar events from occurring in future.

That engagement was on the back of the destruction of Indigenous sacred sites at Juukan Gorge by the mining company.

But OM Holdings has its own history of destroying sacred sites to make way for mines in incidents that happened during Toth's tenure, including the destruction of an area nearby a sacred site in the Northern Territory known as Two Women Sitting Down.

OM Holdings was convicted by the Darwin Magistrates Court in 2013 over one count of desecrating a sacred site and one count of damaging a sacred site. The company was fined $150,000.

"This is an appalling error of judgement from Jean-Sebastien Jacques and the Rio Tinto board. To say that it is insensitive doesn't even begin to capture it," ACCR executive director Brynn O'Brien said.

"Rio Tinto's leadership has demonstrated zero accountability for their vandalism of Juukan Gorge and continues to roll from crisis to crisis. Investors should be circling in on those responsible for this litany of poor decision making."

AustralianSuper, which has a roughly $1 billion stake in Rio Tinto, said it had "two or three" discussions with Rio Tinto expressing disappointment around the Juukan Gorge incident with senior management and the board. However, the fund declined to comment on Toth's promotion.

First State Super dropped Rio Tinto from its socially responsible investment (SRI) option following meetings with the mining company and UniSuper said it expected Rio Tinto to take "appropriate accountability" for any failures identified in a formal review. Both these funds also declined to comment on Toth's promotion.

QMV partner Jonathan Steffanoni said most big Australian super funds engage with companies in accordance with the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) and this engagement has its limits.

"Such engagements aren't for ethical reasons per se, but rather as a function to promote better long term financial performance of the companies as investments (ESG risk factors)," Steffanoni said.

He said, in situations like this one, super funds might be worried about reputational damage to Rio Tinto and corresponding economic impacts, fines and penalties, loss of social licence to operate and general confidence and capability in the company's management - all of which loosely fit within an ESG analysis of the company.

While super funds with millions in Aussies' retirement savings invested in Rio Tinto are able to communicate their position on issues, vote at company meetings and highlight how this issue might cause them to invest or divest - they cannot get as specific as influencing executive appointments.

"Such engagements under stewardship codes can create an awareness of the themes and issues which are important to superannuation trustee investors," Steffanoni said.

"This is likely to have some general influence over the board and management's decision making (particularly if via a very large voting block such as ACSI). However real, it's almost impossible to quantify the effects of such engagements."

He sees pressure on super funds to get results from their engagement mounting. And, this pressure along with the weight of super assets invested in listed companies growing, could result in super becoming even more politicised than it is now.

"While many superannuation funds will emphasise the importance of good stewardship, they will also highlight the fact that they are not, and should not be in the business of actively managing the companies they invest in," Steffanoni said.

"It is however a delicate distinction, and as the relative weight of superannuation fund assets invested in listed companies grows - so will the ability for this kind of influence over company management. This emerging role of superannuation funds as captains of industry is therefore becoming increasingly politicised, and stewardship may be a factor driving this."