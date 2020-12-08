MLC names head of retail distribution

MLC Asset Management has appointed a head of retail distribution, joining from Robeco.

Tom Keenan has been appointed head of retail distribution, which is a newly created role at MLC. He was most recently chief executive and regional head of wholesale Asia of Robeco in Singapore.

MLC general manager, asset management Mandy Mannix welcomed Keenan to the position.

"Mr Keenan brings significant experience in intermediary distribution and sales leadership and we are pleased to have someone of his calibre join MLC," she said.

Keenan started with MLC this week.

Prior to joining Robeco in 2018, Keenan was the head of private banking distribution at Blackrock.

Earlier in his career, Keenan was a business development manager at Colonial First State and national account manager at Fidelity International.

Keenan's appointment follows that of a new head of institutional distribution in October. Read Taylor Price joined MLC Asset Management in the role from Fisher Investments where he was head of Australasia.

Price's role was created as part of the ongoing transition of MLC away from NAB.