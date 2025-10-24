Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Macquarie to shed more than 240 investment options

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 OCT 2025   3:11PM

Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) today announced it will shed more than 240 actively managed and passive funds on its Wrap platform.

As of today, Macquarie said it closed off 243 funds that invest across a myriad of asset classes "to new investments and all automated plans for superannuation and pension."

About one quarter of these are ETFs managed by Betashares, Global X and VanEck.

The lion's share are actively managed funds operated by the likes of CBRE, Daintree, Lazard, Milford, Nanuk, Ophir, Perennial, Pengana, UBS and Wilson Asset Management.

Funds from Apostle, AQR, Ten Cap, Tribeca, Talaria and Zurich Investments will face the chopping block.

The ability to invest in listed funds like Bailador Technology Investments, Hearts and Minds, and Australian Foundation Investment Company will also be terminated.

The closures take effect on 31 March 2026.

Early this month, Macquarie shuttered eight products, including two of its own - the Master Property Securities Fund and Global Income Opportunities Fund.

The others included the AMP Equity Fund Class A Units, Dexus Core Property Fund Class A and UBS International Share Fund.

Based on the announcements made in October alone, a total of 251 investment options have severed or will soon sever ties with the Wrap platform.

In September, Macquarie closed off several Metrics Credit Partners products, such as the Direct Income Fund, Income Opportunities Trust, Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund and Master Income Trust, to super members.

Meanwhile, in July the Vertium Equity Income Fund, WCM Quality Global Growth Fund and the OC Dynamic Equity Fund were also closed to super investors.

The move comes at the fallout of the Shield Master Fund. ASIC and Macquarie are now battling it out in the Federal Court as the regulator alleges MIM did not act efficiently, honestly and fairly when it failed to place Shield on a watch list.

MIM is the trustee of the Macquarie Superannuation Plan. It oversaw about $321 million of the superannuation savings invested into Shield. This amount has been locked up since February 2024.

MIM promised to reimburse all investors' retirement savings by September 30 regardless of the court outcome.

"Macquarie has admitted the allegations in the proceeding. It is a matter for the Court to determine whether the declarations are appropriate," ASIC said.

Read more: MIMWrapASICMacquarie Investment ManagementAMP Equity Fund Class A UnitsApostleAQRAustralian Foundation Investment CompanyBailador Technology InvestmentsBetasharesCBREDaintreeGlobal XIncome Opportunities TrustLazardMacquarie Global Income Opportunities FundMacquarie Superannuation PlanMaster Income TrustMaster Property Securities FundMetrics Credit PartnersMilfordNanukOphirPenganaPerennialShield Master FundTalariaTribecaUBS International Share FundVanEckWilson Asset ManagementZurich Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Feature: Compliance | Passing the buck
ASIC helping with law reform over Shield, First Guardian
Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds
ASIC bans adviser attached to UGC, MWL
Insignia Financial posts strong quarter
ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement
ASIC seeks compensation for Shield victims from EQT
ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest
Platform trustees told to improve investment governance
Macquarie to pay Shield victims in full

Editor's Choice

Shield, First Guardian fallout calls for tougher scrutiny on research houses, licensee governance

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:32PM
The fall of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund calls for tougher scrutiny of research houses and licensees to strengthen their governance framework, according to experts, who warn that an entrenched system requires an urgent shakeup.

Super funds raise stakes in US investments to US$1.44tn

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
Superannuation funds are tipped to pour US$1.44 trillion into the US economy in 10 years' time - a whopping 44% jump from what the sector originally predicted.

APRA updates governance framework

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
The prudential regulator said the changes came after it held 57 meetings and roundtables with more than 150 stakeholders

CSC enters partnership with GPT with $860m sale

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:19AM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation has formed a new partnership with GPT Group after selling a 50% stake in an office building.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media