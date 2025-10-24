Macquarie to shed more than 240 investment options

Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) today announced it will shed more than 240 actively managed and passive funds on its Wrap platform.

As of today, Macquarie said it closed off 243 funds that invest across a myriad of asset classes "to new investments and all automated plans for superannuation and pension."

About one quarter of these are ETFs managed by Betashares, Global X and VanEck.

The lion's share are actively managed funds operated by the likes of CBRE, Daintree, Lazard, Milford, Nanuk, Ophir, Perennial, Pengana, UBS and Wilson Asset Management.

Funds from Apostle, AQR, Ten Cap, Tribeca, Talaria and Zurich Investments will face the chopping block.

The ability to invest in listed funds like Bailador Technology Investments, Hearts and Minds, and Australian Foundation Investment Company will also be terminated.

The closures take effect on 31 March 2026.

Early this month, Macquarie shuttered eight products, including two of its own - the Master Property Securities Fund and Global Income Opportunities Fund.

The others included the AMP Equity Fund Class A Units, Dexus Core Property Fund Class A and UBS International Share Fund.

Based on the announcements made in October alone, a total of 251 investment options have severed or will soon sever ties with the Wrap platform.

In September, Macquarie closed off several Metrics Credit Partners products, such as the Direct Income Fund, Income Opportunities Trust, Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund and Master Income Trust, to super members.

Meanwhile, in July the Vertium Equity Income Fund, WCM Quality Global Growth Fund and the OC Dynamic Equity Fund were also closed to super investors.

The move comes at the fallout of the Shield Master Fund. ASIC and Macquarie are now battling it out in the Federal Court as the regulator alleges MIM did not act efficiently, honestly and fairly when it failed to place Shield on a watch list.

MIM is the trustee of the Macquarie Superannuation Plan. It oversaw about $321 million of the superannuation savings invested into Shield. This amount has been locked up since February 2024.

MIM promised to reimburse all investors' retirement savings by September 30 regardless of the court outcome.

"Macquarie has admitted the allegations in the proceeding. It is a matter for the Court to determine whether the declarations are appropriate," ASIC said.