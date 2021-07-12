Lifespan appoints compliance lead

Lifespan Financial Planning has hired a risk and compliance lead who was previously a financial adviser for the firm.

Adrian Caspar joins the Sydney office with 15 years' experience in compliance, risk management, financial advice and governance.

Caspar was most recently a senior consultant for risk and compliance at Assured Support, and the head of risk management and commercial partnerships at Avant Mutual.

He also worked at KPMG Australia, Total Financial Solutions and ANZ.

Between 2011 and 2014, Caspar was at Lifespan working as a senior financial adviser and strategist.

The firm has hired several senior roles this year, including Brian Long who sits on the investment committee, in a bid to boost its practice development, governance, investment research and managed accounts offering.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the appointment reflects the company's commitment to meet the ongoing support needs of its advice community and is a proactive response to evolving legislative requirements.

"Adrian is a safe pair of hands and will be a reliable source of knowledge for our advice community. He will provide leadership in our compliance and risk management approach and will assist Lifespan to further deliver proactive and collaborative compliance and risk management support," he said.