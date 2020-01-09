LGIAsuper offloads European assets

The European real estate manager for LGIAsuper has sold-off two of its property assets in Paris and Copenhagen, raking in a nice $36.5 million for the Queensland-based super fund.

Europa Capital sold its Semaphore investment, an office building west of central Paris, for €142.5 million ($230 million), while the sale of a residential building in Copenhagen's Valby brought in €62.6 million ($102 million).

LGIAsuper held an 11% share in both investments and has generated 50% extra in capital from its original investment in the Paris-based property. The Copenhagen property was projected to return a 48% increase by 2023.

LGIAsuper chief Kate Farrar said Europa Capital's approach to asset investment was a great value-add for the super fund's members.

"Europa Capital did a top-to-bottom refurbishment of the Paris building after it was acquired, including adding a new staff restaurant and cafeteria and re-landscaping the roof terraces and internal courtyard," Farrar said.

"The fund was then able to increase the tenanting of the building to 100 per cent occupancy and on-sell it for an excellent return for our members."

This approach was replicated in Copenhagen to achieve similar results.

"Through a forward funding agreement, the fund took delivery of one, two and three bedroom apartments in 2016," Farrar said.

"The apartments had been constructed to a high building standard with strong environmental credentials which helped make them attractive in the competitive rental market of Copenhagen."

Farrar said LGIAsuper's diversified portfolio has helped achieve long-term growth for its members.

"LGIAsuper's long-term, highly diversified approach to investing has proven successful with members receiving 9.1% growth in LGIAsuper's default MySuper Lifecyle U75 investment option over 34 years to 30 June 2019 and 8.6% over the past 10 years," she said.

She argued that being a boutique fund with just 80,000 members has its benefits.

"As a boutique super fund our point of difference is that we are able to pursue profitable mid-market investments because we can react quickly to opportunities in ways that big funds may not," Farrar said.

"It's why we appeal to members who want confidence that their fund's investment strategy is going to protect them from market fluctuations and take advantage of all available opportunities."