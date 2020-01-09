NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
LGIAsuper offloads European assets
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 JAN 2020   12:21PM

The European real estate manager for LGIAsuper has sold-off two of its property assets in Paris and Copenhagen, raking in a nice $36.5 million for the Queensland-based super fund.

Europa Capital sold its Semaphore investment, an office building west of central Paris, for €142.5 million ($230 million), while the sale of a residential building in Copenhagen's Valby brought in €62.6 million ($102 million).

LGIAsuper held an 11% share in both investments and has generated 50% extra in capital from its original investment in the Paris-based property. The Copenhagen property was projected to return a 48% increase by 2023.

LGIAsuper chief Kate Farrar said Europa Capital's approach to asset investment was a great value-add for the super fund's members.

"Europa Capital did a top-to-bottom refurbishment of the Paris building after it was acquired, including adding a new staff restaurant and cafeteria and re-landscaping the roof terraces and internal courtyard," Farrar said.

"The fund was then able to increase the tenanting of the building to 100 per cent occupancy and on-sell it for an excellent return for our members."

This approach was replicated in Copenhagen to achieve similar results.

"Through a forward funding agreement, the fund took delivery of one, two and three bedroom apartments in 2016," Farrar said.

"The apartments had been constructed to a high building standard with strong environmental credentials which helped make them attractive in the competitive rental market of Copenhagen."

Farrar said LGIAsuper's diversified portfolio has helped achieve long-term growth for its members.

"LGIAsuper's long-term, highly diversified approach to investing has proven successful with members receiving 9.1% growth in LGIAsuper's default MySuper Lifecyle U75 investment option over 34 years to 30 June 2019 and 8.6% over the past 10 years," she said.

She argued that being a boutique fund with just 80,000 members has its benefits.

"As a boutique super fund our point of difference is that we are able to pursue profitable mid-market investments because we can react quickly to opportunities in ways that big funds may not," Farrar said.

"It's why we appeal to members who want confidence that their fund's investment strategy is going to protect them from market fluctuations and take advantage of all available opportunities."

Read more: LGIAsuperEuropa CapitalKate Farrar
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund invests in disability housing
Link Advice partners with $12bn super fund
Industry fund names new CIO
Industry fund changes asset consultant
Super fund to reduce admin costs
Super fund increases fees
LGIAsuper to stand on its own
Super fund names new life insurer
Super fund awards $100m debt mandate
Industry fund goes for growth
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yXDySuRG