James Mawhinney launches another appeal

Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney is appealing the Federal Court's decision to bar him from dealing in financial products for 15 years.

Last month, the Federal Court upheld a previous decision to ban Mawhinney from receiving or soliciting funds in connection with a financial product for 20 years. He has already served five years of the ban, which was first handed down in August 2020.

The Court determined Mawhinney had a "cavalier attitude to compliance" and was "reckless" in operating his business. Justice Button said unless Mawhinney is restrained "there is an unacceptable risk" that he will re-enter the fray and conduct, most likely through corporate vehicles, a financial services business that "adopts a financially reckless approach that exposes the investing public to significant risk of loss".

Mawhinney is appealing the decision on 13 grounds, namely relating to alleged errors by the original judge.

These include findings that IPO Capital issued debentures, a no risk of default representation was made, and that a security representation was made.

He was also issued a financial penalty of $30 million, which he said was "manifestly excessive".

Mawhinney has so far successfully defended a number of the allegations made against him, including that he loaned investor funds to family members.

Prior to ASIC taking action, all Mayfair 101 clients were paid principal and interest on time and in full, he said, with no complaints made by any Mayfair client, no defaults had occurred, and all investments aligned to the offer documents.

"Mr Mawhinney has been actively re-building his commercial interests so that Mayfair's debt instrument holders can be repaid in full, including interest. Mr Mawhinney considers the appeal of Justice Button's decision is integral to Mayfair 101's clients being made whole," the group said.