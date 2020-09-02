NEWS
Executive Appointments
IOOF names licensee chiefs, acquires platform
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   12:42PM

Following its acquisition of MLC and decision to restructure its licensees, IOOF has consolidated the leadership of its various dealer groups and announced another acquisition.

Revealing the next phase of its Advice 2.0 strategy today, IOOF has restructured its advice licensees into two core businesses, appointing two new chief executives to lead them.

The first group brings together integrated advice businesses consisting of Lonsdale, Millennium3 and IOOF Alliances and will be led by Millennium3 chief executive Helen Blackford.

The second group will comprise RI Advice and Consultum Financial Advisers and will be led by RI Advice chief executive Peter Ornsby. Ornsby will also lead Financial Services Partners until it is closed, as previously announced by IOOF this week.

Terry Dillon will remain as chief executive of Shadforth Financial Group, and Nathan Stanton retains leadership of Bridges.

A spokesperson for IOOF could not confirm whether current Consultum chief executive Joe Botte, FSP head Geoff Kellett or Lonsdale chief executive Mark Stephen will remain with the licensees or IOOF.

Botte has led Consultum for the past eight years, having been promoted from head of operations in 2012. In total, he served 14 years at the licensee. Meanwhile, Kellett is coming up on two years leading FSP, having previously served in senior roles at IOOF for eight years. Stephen has just clocked 10 years leading Lonsdale.

The changes follow the news earlier this week of IOOF's acquisition of MLC and consolidation of licensees, closing FSP, Executive Wealth Management and Actuate and transitioning the attached advisers to their choice of remaining IOOF licensees.

Marking its second acquisition this week, IOOF also announced the purchase of Wealth Central, a proprietary financial advice and client engagement platform.

"The next-generation digital tool significantly enhances client and adviser experience by streamlining the advice process and increasing the productivity of face-to-face engagement," IOOF said.

"The tool simplifies the data collection process for clients and financial advisers, as well as providing clients with greater transparency throughout the advice process, and the ability to engage with their adviser digitally via an advice dashboard."

Wealth Central is currently led by managing partner Nick Granville. Granville has previously served as national manager, customer strategy and loyalty at BT Financial Group and held senior roles at American Express.

Wealth Central was founded by Tim Woodhouse, a former Avant Solutions managing director, ING business development manager and Commonwealth Bank senior manager.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said Wealth Central is an important piece in its transformation.

"This is differentiating technology that IOOF now owns exclusively, for the benefit of our adviser network," he said.

"It will significantly improve and streamline the client experience, meaning less time is spent collecting data and more time is spent on creating a plan to help the client achieve their financial goals. It also reinforces our commitment to continue to innovate in the space and build new advice delivery methods."

Also commenting, IOOF chief advice officer Darren Whereat said the changes mark the next chapter in the advice business, focused on enhancing client engagement, increasing efficiency and ensuring AFSL sustainability.

"The AFSL landscape is changing. We have continued to adapt and invest so that we are well positioned to deliver compelling propositions to advisers within the employed, self-employed and self-licensed segments, as we support them to create greater efficiencies and more sustainable business models," Whereat said.

"The assurance and governance programs implemented across our advice network has provided us with the platform to develop the next evolution of client experience and advice efficiency...The acquisition of Wealth Central provides us the platform to support our client engagement model and to deliver goals-based advice, more efficiently, to more Australians."

Read more: IOOFWealth CentralFSPLonsdaleRI AdviceActuateBridgesConsultum Financial AdvisersDarren WhereatExecutive Wealth ManagementFinancial Services PartnersGeoff KellettHelen BlackfordJoe BotteMark StephenNathan StantonPeter OrnsbyRenato MotaShadforth Financial GroupTerry Dillon
VIEW COMMENTS
