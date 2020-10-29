IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push

IOOF has announced the creation of a new executive role as it reports funds under management, advice and administration grew by $529 million in Q1 2021.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota has announced the appointment of a chief transformation officer, promoting general manager, ClientFirst Chris Weldon to the role.

The position is to assist with the integration of the MLC business after IOOF announced it would be acquiring it earlier this year.

"I have appointed a chief transformation officer, Chris Weldon who was most recently leading our transformation of service model for out front-line teams," Mota said.

"Prior to this Chris worked in senior product roles at both IOOF and MLC. This made him the stand-out candidate for this role."

Weldon has worked at IOOF for over nine years holding a number of senior positions. Prior to that he was manager, wrap investments at MLC Australia. He has also held positions at Aviva and Challenger.

"The executive team and I are committed to delivering on the value realisation opportunities these transformational acquisitions present, in a prudent and timely manner," Mota said.

"This has meant ensuring we have the people, capabilities and accountabilities to support the transformation of the business."

The announcement came as part of IOOF's quarterly business update, which showed FUMA is now at $202.8 billion as at September 30.

The company said net inflows from its advice business of $110 million, excluding $450 million flow from IOOF aligned licensees to IOOF alliances.

Its portfolio and estate administration saw inflows of $226 million, down from $396 million in the prior corresponding period.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the broad ranging impacts of COVID-19 continued to affect flows, especially with the early release of super (ERS) scheme.

"However, our scale, economic diversity and business strength contributed to the maintenance of a steady FUMA position," Mota said.

"It has been pleasing to see the business continue to make progress on key transformation deliverable as well as progress in the approvals of and preparation for the acquisition of MLC."