Executive Appointments
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 29 OCT 2020   12:10PM

IOOF has announced the creation of a new executive role as it reports funds under management, advice and administration grew by $529 million in Q1 2021.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota has announced the appointment of a chief transformation officer, promoting general manager, ClientFirst Chris Weldon to the role.

The position is to assist with the integration of the MLC business after IOOF announced it would be acquiring it earlier this year.

"I have appointed a chief transformation officer, Chris Weldon who was most recently leading our transformation of service model for out front-line teams," Mota said.

"Prior to this Chris worked in senior product roles at both IOOF and MLC. This made him the stand-out candidate for this role."

Weldon has worked at IOOF for over nine years holding a number of senior positions.  Prior to that he was manager, wrap investments at MLC Australia.  He has also held positions at Aviva and Challenger.

"The executive team and I are committed to delivering on the value realisation opportunities these transformational acquisitions present, in a prudent and timely manner," Mota said.

"This has meant ensuring we have the people, capabilities and accountabilities to support the transformation of the business."

The announcement came as part of IOOF's quarterly business update, which showed FUMA is now at $202.8 billion as at September 30.

The company said net inflows from its advice business of $110 million, excluding $450 million flow from IOOF aligned licensees to IOOF alliances.

Its portfolio and estate administration saw inflows of $226 million, down from $396 million in the prior corresponding period.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the broad ranging impacts of COVID-19 continued to affect flows, especially with the early release of super (ERS) scheme.

"However, our scale, economic diversity and business strength contributed to the maintenance of a steady FUMA position," Mota said.

"It has been pleasing to see the business continue to make progress on key transformation deliverable as well as progress in the approvals of and preparation for the acquisition of MLC."

Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
