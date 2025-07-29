HUB24, Netwealth projected to overtake Insignia: Morningstar

Morningstar has revised its forecasts for HUB24 and Netwealth, with continued strong performance from the pair pushing their valuations higher.

Total shareholder returns for HUB24 and Netwealth since the start of the year to 24 July 2025 were around 50% and 27%, respectively, significantly outpacing the S&P/ASX 300 return of close to 9%, Morningstar said.

Hence, Morningstar has increased its estimate for no-moat HUB24 and Netwealth to $40.00 and $15.20 per share, from $31.00 and $12.30, respectively.

Despite this, the firm believes shares remain materially overvalued.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler said that both platforms have gained market share, driven primarily by consistent net flows, adviser additions, and product uptake.

"Barring a tail event, HUB24 and Netwealth will likely capture most of the industry's net flows and continue growing administered funds over the next five years. Both have consistently high platform net promoter scores, showcasing strong product utility," Ler said.

"Both firms benefited from the post-2018 Royal Commission sentiment shift away from major institutional wealth managers like AMP, Insignia, BT, and Colonial First State.

"However, these institutions have since evolved to comply with regulatory reforms and significantly improved their product offerings, rapidly catching up on features while leveraging superior economies of scale."

Additionally, HUB24 (6.8%) and Netwealth (5.3%) are the sixth and eighth most used platforms, respectively, among aligned financial advisers, according to Rainmaker Information's June Financial Adviser report.

The Colonial First State FirstChoice platform has the highest number of financial advisers who are aligned, at 13.1%, followed by BT Panorama (12.2%) and Insignia's Expand (9.8%).

Ler added that both HUB24 and Netwealth "will overtake Insignia as the largest platform operator(s) by FY30, each with 15% share..."

"Our five-year projected EBITDA margins average 41% (HUB24) and 52% (Netwealth), also above peers," Ler continued.

However, as competition intensifies in the sector, Ler believes net flows and compressed fee margins for the pair will be limited.

"We expect HUB24 and Netwealth's operating market - the platforms space - to ultimately be a multiplayer market with several players holding decent market shares, rather than a winner-takes-all market." Ler continued.

"This is given compelling industry drivers - most notably compulsory superannuation contributions - which will likely attract competition."

Another concern revolves around HUB24 and Netwealth potentially losing their edges in "superior" product features.

"Notably, advisers are required to recommend products in clients' best interests - with the main reasons for justifying a product often boiling down to features and fees," Ler said.

"While HUB24 and Netwealth have historically gained share based on their superior features and prior lethargy among institutional platforms to improve their products, the grounds to recommend platforms based on superior features are less clear than before.

"This is because platform features are becoming more homogeneous as competitors catch up. A continuation of this trend would make price the main basis of competition over the long run - manifesting in fee compression which we feel is not being fully accounted for by the market."