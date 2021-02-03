NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
High Court dismisses Westpac appeal
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 FEB 2021   11:21AM

The High Court has affirmed the Federal Court's 2019 decision that two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

In a decision handed down today, the High Court of Australia dismissed Westpac's appeal, determining the financial product advice Westpac gave to 14 members via two 2014 telephone campaigns related to super switching was personal advice, consistent with the definition outlined in section 766B(3)(b) of the Corporations Act. As a result of the campaigns, Westpac increased its funds under management by $650 million between January 2013 and September 2016.

Westpac won the original case in December 2018, with the Federal Court ruling that Westpac Securities Administration Limited (WSAL) and BT Funds Management (BTFM) had breached the Corporations Act when recommending customers rollover of superannuation accounts to Westpac/BT products.

At the time, the judge said ASIC failed to prove the phone calls constituted personal financial advice. Under their respective AFSLs, WSAL and BTFM are only licensed to provide general advice.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

ASIC appealed this decision in 2019 in the Federal Court and won. It is this decision that Westpac appealed in the High Court, a move that was dismissed this morning with costs. Proceedings will now be remitted to the Federal Court for a hearing on penalties, with ASIC saying it will seek orders for financial penalties.

"The High Court has provided clarity concerning the differences between personal advice and general advice. Westpac were actively conducting a sales campaign aimed at rolling customers into Westpac products under the banner of general advice," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"By clarifying the distinction between tailored, quality, personal advice in the customer's interest, and general advice given via a sales campaign, today's judgment will provide clear guidance to those financial institutions that develop campaigns to sell financial products through direct approaches to retail clients."

The appeal sought to find what a reasonable person might have expected; "that Westpac has in fact considered one or more of the member's objectives, financial situation and needs and not whether the member might expect that Westpac should have considered these circumstances".

The decision states that the judge in the 2019 determination was dissuaded from concluding Westpac had done the wrong thing because each phone call began with a disclaimer that the ensuing advice was general in nature and doesn't consider personal circumstances; the advice was free of charge; and that the callers "revealed a lack of knowledge about the member's financial situation that was inconsistent with a capacity to consider one or more of the member's objective and financial situation".

The documents state that the phone calls were a personal communication specifically related to the recipient's financial situation as they were in regards to superannuation. It said the fact the advice was free of charge was "at best neutral in relation to the reasonable expectations of a member approached in this way", and that "the circumstance that the Westpac callers at times revealed a lack of comprehensive knowledge of the members' financial affairs was not inconsistent with an expectation that the members' objectives were taken into account by Westpac in recommending acceptance of its roll-over service".

Further to Westpac's point on the advice being free of charge, the High Court said: "A reasonable person might expect that where Westpac is acting, in part, in its own interests, a fee for the provision of personal advice is less likely to be required."

Westpac said the members' objectives identified and discussed in the phone calls were "highly generic and... obviously correct" and therefore financial product advice that considered those factors did not give rise to an expectation that it was based on one or more of the personal objectives or needs of any members.

In response, the High Court said: "This argument seeks impermissibly to gloss the language of the statute. Objectives do not cease to be personal objectives merely because those objectives are such as to be generally applicable to all or most persons in the position of the client as well as to the particular client."

"It follows that advice which is personal advice within s 766B(3)(b) does not cease to be so because the content of that advice is such as to be generally applicable to all or most persons in the position of the client as well as to the particular client."

It was argued that each member might reasonably have expected, given Westpac's reputation and experience in financial services and matters such as super, that member objectives were taken into account when recommending the rollover service.

"Given that Westpac's marketing was apt to create precisely that impression, it can hardly complain that it succeeded. Nor can it sensibly be suggested that the impression so created did not reasonably include an expectation on the part of the member that the recommendation was appropriate for him or her as an individual," the court said.

In a statement to the ASX, Westpac simply acknowledged the decision.

Read more: Federal CourtASICBT Funds ManagementDanielle PressHigh Court of AustraliaWestpac Securities Administration Limited
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
Shipton to leave ASIC
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
FPA calls for levy overhaul
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Shipton $200k out of pocket
ASIC takes fintech to court
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
Editor's Choice
Australians Googling for advice
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Online searches for 'financial advice' by Australians increased by 18% last year to 14,800 in average monthly searches compared to 2019, according to Allan Gray research on search and engagement trends.
AMP Capital names new executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
AMP Capital has named a new head of distribution, retail and advisory, promoting from within.
FPA calls for levy overhaul
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has recommended a review of the financial advice industry levy ahead of this year's federal budget.
Chant West hires distribution head
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Chant West has appointed a former ANZ and BT Financial Group executive to expand its institutional sales footprint.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hGKTZRPI