High Court dismisses Westpac appeal

The High Court has affirmed the Federal Court's 2019 decision that two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

In a decision handed down today, the High Court of Australia dismissed Westpac's appeal, determining the financial product advice Westpac gave to 14 members via two 2014 telephone campaigns related to super switching was personal advice, consistent with the definition outlined in section 766B(3)(b) of the Corporations Act. As a result of the campaigns, Westpac increased its funds under management by $650 million between January 2013 and September 2016.

Westpac won the original case in December 2018, with the Federal Court ruling that Westpac Securities Administration Limited (WSAL) and BT Funds Management (BTFM) had breached the Corporations Act when recommending customers rollover of superannuation accounts to Westpac/BT products.

At the time, the judge said ASIC failed to prove the phone calls constituted personal financial advice. Under their respective AFSLs, WSAL and BTFM are only licensed to provide general advice.

ASIC appealed this decision in 2019 in the Federal Court and won. It is this decision that Westpac appealed in the High Court, a move that was dismissed this morning with costs. Proceedings will now be remitted to the Federal Court for a hearing on penalties, with ASIC saying it will seek orders for financial penalties.

"The High Court has provided clarity concerning the differences between personal advice and general advice. Westpac were actively conducting a sales campaign aimed at rolling customers into Westpac products under the banner of general advice," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"By clarifying the distinction between tailored, quality, personal advice in the customer's interest, and general advice given via a sales campaign, today's judgment will provide clear guidance to those financial institutions that develop campaigns to sell financial products through direct approaches to retail clients."

The appeal sought to find what a reasonable person might have expected; "that Westpac has in fact considered one or more of the member's objectives, financial situation and needs and not whether the member might expect that Westpac should have considered these circumstances".

The decision states that the judge in the 2019 determination was dissuaded from concluding Westpac had done the wrong thing because each phone call began with a disclaimer that the ensuing advice was general in nature and doesn't consider personal circumstances; the advice was free of charge; and that the callers "revealed a lack of knowledge about the member's financial situation that was inconsistent with a capacity to consider one or more of the member's objective and financial situation".

The documents state that the phone calls were a personal communication specifically related to the recipient's financial situation as they were in regards to superannuation. It said the fact the advice was free of charge was "at best neutral in relation to the reasonable expectations of a member approached in this way", and that "the circumstance that the Westpac callers at times revealed a lack of comprehensive knowledge of the members' financial affairs was not inconsistent with an expectation that the members' objectives were taken into account by Westpac in recommending acceptance of its roll-over service".

Further to Westpac's point on the advice being free of charge, the High Court said: "A reasonable person might expect that where Westpac is acting, in part, in its own interests, a fee for the provision of personal advice is less likely to be required."

Westpac said the members' objectives identified and discussed in the phone calls were "highly generic and... obviously correct" and therefore financial product advice that considered those factors did not give rise to an expectation that it was based on one or more of the personal objectives or needs of any members.

In response, the High Court said: "This argument seeks impermissibly to gloss the language of the statute. Objectives do not cease to be personal objectives merely because those objectives are such as to be generally applicable to all or most persons in the position of the client as well as to the particular client."

"It follows that advice which is personal advice within s 766B(3)(b) does not cease to be so because the content of that advice is such as to be generally applicable to all or most persons in the position of the client as well as to the particular client."

It was argued that each member might reasonably have expected, given Westpac's reputation and experience in financial services and matters such as super, that member objectives were taken into account when recommending the rollover service.

"Given that Westpac's marketing was apt to create precisely that impression, it can hardly complain that it succeeded. Nor can it sensibly be suggested that the impression so created did not reasonably include an expectation on the part of the member that the recommendation was appropriate for him or her as an individual," the court said.

In a statement to the ASX, Westpac simply acknowledged the decision.