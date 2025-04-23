Newspaper icon
Government to 'crack down further' on financial abuse

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 APR 2025   12:46PM

The government will introduce new measures to target perpetrators of financial abuse, as part of its gender equality plan Building Australia's Future: Labor's Commitment to Women, launched yesterday by Labor senator Katy Gallagher and minister for social services Amanda Rishworth.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the government's plan places a new focus on ending financial abuse - "a fast growing and insidious form of domestic and family violence."

They said there would be "zero tolerance" for perpetrators who exploit financial systems to harm victims.

Should the government be re-elected, the ministers said they'd seek to prevent perpetrators from using the tax and corporate systems to create debts as a form of coercive control and make perpetrators accountable for these debts if they do.

They would also consider making perpetrators liable for social security debts incurred by a victim-survivor due to coercion or financial abuse in addition to looking at how perpetrators of domestic and family violence can be stopped from receiving their victim's superannuation after death.

Superannuation advocacy body's Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) and Super Members Council (SMC) welcomed the proposal.

"For too long, perpetrators of family violence have been able to profit from their victims' death, accessing their super after they died," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"The superannuation sector stands united and will work with government to bring about the reforms needed to keep members' money out of the hands of abusers."

SMC deputy chief executive Georgia Brumby said these reforms are about standing up for victims of family violence.

"A perpetrator getting their victim's super death benefit is an extension of the abuse. The intention to introduce these reforms is a critical step towards ensuring that people's superannuation is protected and not used as a financial reward for perpetrators," she said.

"Perpetrators should not profit from their crimes. Closing this legal loophole will protect victims of family violence and financial abuse.

"We call on all political parties and independent candidates to pledge their support for these reforms, to protect those who have been wronged and not those that have caused harm."

Read more: Financial abuseSuperannuationLaborAmanda RishworthKaty GallagherWomenASFAAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaGeorgia BrumbyMary DelahuntySuper Members Council
