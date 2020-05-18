Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution

T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.

Darren Hall has been appointed the new head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand, effective 28 August 2020.

Hall is currently head of intermediary for Australia, and in his new role will be responsible for the institutional and financial intermediary businesses in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Based in Sydney, Hall has more than 20 years of investment experience, 13 of which have been with T. Rowe Price.

"Over the past decade, he has worked closely with Brewer to deliver the firm's investment solutions and products to AN/Z clients and has played an integral role in building out the firm's local team of distribution professionals," the company said.

Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2007, Hall held business development and national account positions with Schroder Investments Australia and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

Nick Trueman, head of distribution for Asia Pacific, said he is pleased someone with a long history at the company is set to take the reins.

"His extensive experience and expertise in relationship management, understanding of the local market and demonstrated investment knowledge make him the ideal leader for our A/NZ operations," Trueman said.

"We are well-placed to continue our success under Darren's leadership."

Hall said over the years, the company has worked to put in place a strategy to diversify its business by covering more segments and clients and providing a broader range of investment strategies to clients in the Australia.

"We will continue to build on the robust and diversified business Murray has led, with a focus on delivering world class service and relevant investment solutions to our clients," Hall said.

T. Rowe Price currently offers a range of global investment strategies to institutional clients in Australia and New Zealand, as well as five Australian Unit Trust funds to retail and advisor-directed investors in Australia.