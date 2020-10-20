NEWS
Executive Appointments
Global firm hires local distribution head
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:39PM

As it progresses plans to grow its footprint in the Asia Pacific region, Federated Hermes has appointed three directors including Janus Henderson's head of institutional business to lead distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Gary Horton has been appointed head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand. Horton is currently head of institutional business at Janus Henderson, a role he's held for the past six years after joining from Investors Mutual.

Federated Hermes said Horton will be responsible for raising third party assets and delivering new business targets across both Australia and New Zealand. He will report directly to head of distribution, Asia Pacific Jakob Nilsson.

Until now, IMH Squared managing director Ian Manton-Hall has represented Federated Hermes under a third-party arrangement. He will continue to work with the company, and closely with Horton.

In addition, having seen strong interest and business growth in the region, Federated Hermes has also established a fully regulated corporate subsidiary.

This is a key milestone for the $891 billion business and reflects the asset manager's commitment to the region and its clients here, it said.

Federated Hermes has also appointed a head of wholesale distribution, Asia in Alex Ng and Mark Coppell as a business development director. Both will be based in Singapore.

"Federated Hermes has established a detailed and phased growth plan for the Asia Pacific region which seeks to target key markets where our existing presence and capabilities will enable us to be successful," Federated Hermes' institutional business head of business development Harriet Steel said.

"The appointment of Gary, Alex and Mark is built on the significant uplift we are seeing for our combined range of leading investment products and stewardship services. Their collective skillsets and knowledge of the client landscape across Asia Pacific will be key to this next stage of growth for the company."

Federated Hermes was formed in 2018 through the merger of Hermes Investment Management and Federated Investors.

Read more: Federated HermesJanus HendersonJakob NilssonGary HortonAlex NgMark CoppellFederated InvestorsHarriet SteelHermes Investment ManagementIan Manton-HallInvestors Mutual
