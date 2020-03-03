Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged

The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.

According to Morningstar's latest report on Women in Investing, gender diversity in funds management hasn't changed over the past two decades.

"When it comes to gender diversity, the global fund industry looks much like it did 20 years ago: At the end of 2000, 14% of fund managers were women. And at the end of 2019, 14% of fund managers were women," it said.

Some countries perform better than others, with Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain's fund managers being more than 20% female. However, the world's largest financial powerhouses remain below the global average, with UK and United States-based fund managers only being 13% and 11% female, respectively.

Morningstar's UK team recently found that there were more funds run by people named Dave than women.

"That is, there were 108 UK funds run by managers named David or Dave in Morningstar Direct—and only 105 funds run by women of any name," it said.

In 2000, women made up 19.4% of passive fund managers in the US, compared to only 13.2% in 2019. In active funds management, women made up 13.4% in 2000. Now, this figure sits at a disappointing 10.7%.

The fixed income arena isn't much better, with female fund managers dropping from highs of 16% in 2000 to 11% last year. Similarly, equity fund managers dropped from 12.9% two decades ago, to 11% last year.

"The gender gap is a chasm in the fund industry. The cause is likely a complicated combination of structural barriers and implicit biases," Morningstar said.

However, this is slowly starting to shift in some areas of the industry.

Although women remain underrepresented in funds management, Morningstar argues that the industry itself acknowledges the importance of diversity, pushing for greater female representation at the publicly-listed companies it invests in.

This, combined with a recent legislative mandate, has helped women rise up the ranks, nabbing positions on corporate boards.

Morningstar found that stewardship among fund managers on shareholder proposals have been influential in supporting diversity.

"Diversity proposals during the 2019 proxy calendar included resolutions addressing board diversity; resolutions asking for disclosure of workplace diversity; and one asking for details of senior management diversity," it said.

"On average, fund groups supported this type of resolution 72% of the time.

"Among the 10 largest fund families, PIMCO supported all seven of the diversity resolutions it voted on, while Fidelity supported nine out of 10 voted on and Franklin Templeton supported nine out of 11 diversity resolutions."

It also found that female representation on boards had more than doubled over the past two decades.

"Even as asset managers are increasingly encouraging corporations to improve diversity, Morningstar's equity data shows that corporate boards are steadily becoming more gender diverse," Morningstar said.

"In 2000, 11% of directors of companies in the Morningstar US Market TR USD index were women. Representation of women had doubled to 22% by the end of 2018, according to the most recent available data."

It argues this lift could be thanks to new legislation introduced in September 2018, which mandated that every public company in California have at least one female director on its board by the end of 2019.

Morningstar found that women continue to serve on more boards than men, typically serving on 1.3 boards, compared to 1.2 for a male director. This is likely because boards are drawing from a relatively small pool of candidates who meet their standards.

It argues that increased demand for gender diversity will see women with different backgrounds move into the industry.

"As the demand for gender diversity continues to increase—driven both by legislation and shareholder engagement—boards may increasingly look beyond the C-suite to fill seats, seeking candidates with academic, legal, or government experience, and other relevant professional backgrounds," Morningstar said.

"That would enhance diversity of perspective even further at a time when companies face new risks requiring new kinds of board competence."

Despite this positive beat, Morningstar argues that female startups still struggle, receiving a disproportionately small share of venture capital. But there is hope for change.

"Morningstar subsidiary PitchBook found that VC investment into U.S. companies where at least one founder was a woman set a record for capital raised in 2019 at $18.3 billion, 14.2% of the total deal value. Only 2.7% went to all-female founding teams, however," it said.

It argues that female VCs are more than twice as likely as male VCs to invest in startups founded by women. Unfortunately, only 12% of VCs are women.

"When sizing up founders, familiarity breeds comfort...But only about 12% of current check-writers are women," Morningstar said.

"Increasing that percentage would likely increase the number of female-founded startups getting venture capital. In turn, VC pools would be exposed to more opportunities and more markets."