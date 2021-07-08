Fund managers failing value assessments: FCA

Active fund managers are falling short of delivering value to investors and justifying their fees, a review from the UK's financial services regulator reveals.

A review of 18 fund managers between July 2020 and May 2021 by the Financial Conduct Authority found that active managers do not seriously consider how their investment policy, strategy and fees work together to deliver value for investors.

Such managers assessed their fund performance by comparing it with their stated objective, irrespective of whether this objective reflected how the fund was managed and what the fees suggested the manager should be trying to achieve, the regulator said.

"This was particularly apparent for funds that charged a fee commensurate with active management (i.e. with the aim of outperforming market returns), and were managed with the aim of outperformance, but had a more limited stated objective of achieving 'long-term capital growth', or similar wording," the regulator said.

UK fund managers must complete an Assessments of Value (AoVs), a measure put in place after its comprehensive asset management market review in 2017.

At the time, the regulator found that weak demand-side pressure exists in the market for authorised funds, resulting in a lack of competition among fund providers on fees and charges.

In essence, fund managers had to justify if the value they are providing is commensurate with the fees they are charging.

"Our review found that, while some had been conducting AoV assessments well, too many AFMs often made assumptions that they could not justify to us, undermining the credibility of their assessments," the FCA said.

Other managers did not meet the FCA's standards by having poorly designed processes and ultimately did not complete their value assessment obligations.

Overall, the FCA said it expected more rigour from fund managers when assessing value in funds. It will conduct another review in the next 12 to 18 months.