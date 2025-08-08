Four men charged over sophisticated bond scam

Four residents of Victoria have been charged with a slew of money laundering offences for allegedly using fake social media advertisement and investment comparison sites to help run a bond scam.

ASIC alleges that between January and July 2021, Dimitrios (James) Podaridis, Peter Delis, Bassilios (Bill) Floropoulos, and Harry Tsalikidis were involved in facilitating an investment scam by offering fraudulent bonds and other financial products via fictitious investment comparison websites and Facebook advertisements.

Investors were contacted by telephone and/or email and then provided with fake, branded prospectuses and other documentation which ASIC described as "high quality, mimicking or copying actual prospectuses from major financial services providers."

The fake investments ranged from one to 10 year-terms with fixed returns between 4.5% and 9.5% per annum.

Although it is not alleged that the group was "directly involved" in operating the investment scam, the four allegedly dealt with victim funds which were the proceeds of crime and were "reckless as to whether those funds were proceeds of crime."

ASIC believes those funds were deposited into various Australian bank accounts controlled by Podaridis, Floropoulos, or Delis, and then transferred to offshore bank accounts or to a crypto exchange.

Tsalikidis was believed to have been engaged in similar conduct and aided the three during the process.

As a result, Podaridis and Floropoulos were each charged with 28 offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1) and 400.9(1A) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

Tsalikidis was charged with 12 offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1), 400.9(1A) and 11.2(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

Delis was charged with eight offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1) and 400.9(1A) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

ASIC commenced its investigation after receiving complaints from consumers and corporate and institutional entities.

The matter is listed for committal mention on October 30.