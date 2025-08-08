Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Four men charged over sophisticated bond scam

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 8 AUG 2025   12:47PM

Four residents of Victoria have been charged with a slew of money laundering offences for allegedly using fake social media advertisement and investment comparison sites to help run a bond scam.

ASIC alleges that between January and July 2021, Dimitrios (James) Podaridis, Peter Delis, Bassilios (Bill) Floropoulos, and Harry Tsalikidis were involved in facilitating an investment scam by offering fraudulent bonds and other financial products via fictitious investment comparison websites and Facebook advertisements.

Investors were contacted by telephone and/or email and then provided with fake, branded prospectuses and other documentation which ASIC described as "high quality, mimicking or copying actual prospectuses from major financial services providers."

The fake investments ranged from one to 10 year-terms with fixed returns between 4.5% and 9.5% per annum.

Although it is not alleged that the group was "directly involved" in operating the investment scam, the four allegedly dealt with victim funds which were the proceeds of crime and were "reckless as to whether those funds were proceeds of crime."

ASIC believes those funds were deposited into various Australian bank accounts controlled by Podaridis, Floropoulos, or Delis, and then transferred to offshore bank accounts or to a crypto exchange.

Tsalikidis was believed to have been engaged in similar conduct and aided the three during the process.

As a result, Podaridis and Floropoulos were each charged with 28 offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1) and 400.9(1A) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

Tsalikidis was charged with 12 offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1), 400.9(1A) and 11.2(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

Delis was charged with eight offences of dealing in proceeds of indictable crime, contrary to sections 400.4(2), 400.5(2), 400.9(1) and 400.9(1A) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

ASIC commenced its investigation after receiving complaints from consumers and corporate and institutional entities.

The matter is listed for committal mention on October 30.

Read more: ASICBond scamVictoriaBassilios FloropoulosDimitrios PodaridisHarry TsalikidisPeter Delis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'
SQM sheds light on Shield Master Fund, First Guardian ratings
Guilty plea entered in Ponzi scheme case
ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching
Adviser banned for PRP supervision failures
Former adviser charged over clients' near $1m loss
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
ASIC issues warning over BTG Technology

Editor's Choice

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

ELIZA BAVIN
After establishing its first "Hubco" in April, the joint venture has made a further acquisition and launched its second Hubco.

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

ELIZA BAVIN
The ASX flagged the additional operating expenses in FY26 are a result of ASIC's inquiry into its governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media