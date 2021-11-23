NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former WA adviser charged with dishonest conduct

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   12:16PM

Former AMP financial adviser David Fong and his financial planning company Fong Financial Partners have been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct, following an investigation by the regulator.

ASIC alleges in its legal action that in 2014, Fong via Fong Financial Planners acted dishonestly while he was an authorised representative of AMP.

It says he completed and submitted false information in clients' insurance applications, failed to adequately disclose feeds to clients, acted without client instructions and failed to adequately disclose the effect of advice (clients becoming uninsured after closing their superannuation accounts).

In 2017, ASIC permanently banned Fong from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Fong appealed ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the appeal process is stayed, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Fong appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court last Friday and was granted conditional bail.

ASIC says the matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and the case has been listed for further mention on January 14.

Read more: ASICDavid FongFong Financial Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Caddick's assets will be sold
Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers
ASIC reviews super calculators
MLC to face court over insurance failures
Mawhinney lawyer accuses ASIC of trial by media
Former adviser pleads guilty to fabricating evidence
ASIC launches remediation review
ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney
Bond scam defrauds SMSFs $2.8m
ASIC cancels AFSL of Future Asset Management

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.