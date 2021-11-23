Former WA adviser charged with dishonest conduct

Former AMP financial adviser David Fong and his financial planning company Fong Financial Partners have been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct, following an investigation by the regulator.

ASIC alleges in its legal action that in 2014, Fong via Fong Financial Planners acted dishonestly while he was an authorised representative of AMP.

It says he completed and submitted false information in clients' insurance applications, failed to adequately disclose feeds to clients, acted without client instructions and failed to adequately disclose the effect of advice (clients becoming uninsured after closing their superannuation accounts).

In 2017, ASIC permanently banned Fong from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities.

Fong appealed ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the appeal process is stayed, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Fong appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court last Friday and was granted conditional bail.

ASIC says the matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and the case has been listed for further mention on January 14.