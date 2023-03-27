Former AMP adviser pleads guilty to dishonest conduct

Former AMP adviser pleads guilty to dishonest conductBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023 12:11PM
Read more: ASIC, Fong Financial Planners, David Fong, AMP Financial Planning
A former AMP representative, who falsified information when providing superannuation and insurance advice, has pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonest conduct and is due to be sentenced.
David Fong, who operated Fong Financial Planners, pleaded guilty on March 24 at the Perth Magistrates Court.
Fong Financial Planners intentionally failed to disclose all relevant information relating to the personal circumstances of clients, including details of their health and medical history, ASIC said, after launching an investigation into Fong's conduct.
"Had this information been disclosed by Fong Financial Planners, further medical assessments and questionnaires may have been requested by AMP and exclusions may have applied to some of the insurance policies," it said.
Fong was an authorised representative of AMP Financial Planning between January 2004 to December 2014, as well as a credit representative for more than four years.
In 2014, Fong was alleged to have acted dishonestly by recording information he knew to be false on forms submitted to AMP as part of client insurance applications.
Three years later, ASIC permanently banned Fong from working in advice on the grounds he engaged in dishonest conduct relating to client records and applications for financial products, and not leaving them in a better position after receiving his advice.
ASIC added that the incomplete disclosure of the information by Fong meant the duty of disclosure owed by the clients to the insurer had not been met and they risked not being covered by AMP under the relevant policies.
The District Court of Western Australia will determine the sentencing date on May 19.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Kapstream wins new mandate|
Saxo launches managed portfolios|
Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results|
Super funds back new renewables platform|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Five key themes among advised female clients
QAR recommendations not inconsistent with FoFA reforms
Gender equity in family wealth
Let's chat ChatGPT
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Kate Galvin
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION