Financial Planning
Former AMP adviser pleads guilty to dishonest conduct

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:11PM

A former AMP representative, who falsified information when providing superannuation and insurance advice, has pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonest conduct and is due to be sentenced.

David Fong, who operated Fong Financial Planners, pleaded guilty on March 24 at the Perth Magistrates Court.

Fong Financial Planners intentionally failed to disclose all relevant information relating to the personal circumstances of clients, including details of their health and medical history, ASIC said, after launching an investigation into Fong's conduct.

"Had this information been disclosed by Fong Financial Planners, further medical assessments and questionnaires may have been requested by AMP and exclusions may have applied to some of the insurance policies," it said.

Fong was an authorised representative of AMP Financial Planning between January 2004 to December 2014, as well as a credit representative for more than four years.

In 2014, Fong was alleged to have acted dishonestly by recording information he knew to be false on forms submitted to AMP as part of client insurance applications.

Three years later, ASIC permanently banned Fong from working in advice on the grounds he engaged in dishonest conduct relating to client records and applications for financial products, and not leaving them in a better position after receiving his advice.

ASIC added that the incomplete disclosure of the information by Fong meant the duty of disclosure owed by the clients to the insurer had not been met and they risked not being covered by AMP under the relevant policies.

The District Court of Western Australia will determine the sentencing date on May 19.

Read more: ASICFong Financial PlannersDavid FongAMP Financial Planning
