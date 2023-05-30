Dutch pension giants back $1.5bn local BTR deal

Scape Australia, a residential-for-rent owner and operator, has teamed with Dutch heavyweights APG Asset Management and fund manager Bouwinvest, to develop and acquire assets in Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent sector.

The partnership, subject to regulatory approval, aims to develop and manage at least 10,000 rent-to-live apartments by 2030, focusing initially on Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Scape anticipates that the multi-family sector in Australia is set to mature over the coming years as it's rapidly adopted by occupiers and institutional owners. The company also forecasts sustained urban population growth in the country.

Further, a significant undersupply of apartment units and strong rental demand presents a compelling opportunity for the joint venture.

APG head of Asia Pacific real estate Graeme Torre said: "The rented residential sector is an important constituent of the global portfolio we manage for our pension fund clients."

"It's fully aligned with one of the building blocks of our real estate strategy - urbanisation, where amongst other things, we look to address important issues such as housing affordability.

"We have had a very successful partnership with the Scape team who have proven themselves to be capable not only of developing first class residential assets but also highly capable of managing through adversity."

Bouwinvest director of Asia-Pacific investments Robert Kood added: "This investment contributes to Bouwinvest's objective of achieving a long-term solid return in a sustainable and responsible manner."

"We have extensive expertise in the affordable and sustainable housing segment in the Netherlands, US, Germany, Japan and many other countries around the world. Via this new joint venture we are now broadening the exposure of our client and further diversify their allocation in Australia."

"Scape and APG are well-known to us and are excellent partners to enter this market."