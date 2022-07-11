Don't forget: Adviser exam deadline looms

Existing advisers that haven't yet passed the Financial Adviser exam only have until midnight tomorrow to enrol in the final sitting.

ASIC has issued a reminder to all financial advisers who were eligible for the deadline extension but are yet to pass its exam that this month's sitting is their last chance.

The July 2022 Financial Adviser Exam, Cycle 18, is the last opportunity for financial advisers who are eligible for the extension to sit and pass the exam. Bookings for this sitting close at 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 12.

If those advisers do not pass the July sitting, October 1 they will no longer be able to provide personal advice and their licensee will be forced to revoke their authorisation.

"Financial advisers who lose their status as an existing provider will be treated as a new financial adviser," ASIC said.

"New financial advisers must meet additional education requirements, including completing the professional year, before they can be re-authorised to provide personal advice."

The July exams will be held from July 28 to August 1. Just 43% of those that sat the May exam passed; of the 496 advisers that attempted it, 72% were doing so for at least the second time.

The reminder comes after a recent Financial Standard analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, indicating a total loss of 3605 advisers from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

In the same 12-month period, only 546 new advisers were registered.