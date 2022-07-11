Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Don't forget: Adviser exam deadline looms

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 11 JUL 2022   12:16PM

Existing advisers that haven't yet passed the Financial Adviser exam only have until midnight tomorrow to enrol in the final sitting.

ASIC has issued a reminder to all financial advisers who were eligible for the deadline extension but are yet to pass its exam that this month's sitting is their last chance.

The July 2022 Financial Adviser Exam, Cycle 18, is the last opportunity for financial advisers who are eligible for the extension to sit and pass the exam. Bookings for this sitting close at 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 12.

If those advisers do not pass the July sitting, October 1 they will no longer be able to provide personal advice and their licensee will be forced to revoke their authorisation.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"Financial advisers who lose their status as an existing provider will be treated as a new financial adviser," ASIC said.

"New financial advisers must meet additional education requirements, including completing the professional year, before they can be re-authorised to provide personal advice."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

The July exams will be held from July 28 to August 1. Just 43% of those that sat the May exam passed; of the 496 advisers that attempted it, 72% were doing so for at least the second time.

The reminder comes after a recent Financial Standard analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, indicating a total loss of 3605 advisers from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

In the same 12-month period, only 546 new advisers were registered.

Read more: ASICFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Story throws lifeline to finfluencers
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
Subjects of Royal Commission case study found guilty in court
ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court
ASIC releases guidance on super, retirement calculators
ASIC bans Melbourne adviser
ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court
ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience
Former adviser charged over faked books
ASIC obtains orders to freeze assets

Editor's Choice

Global pension fund snaps up telco stake

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:29PM
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% interest in Spark New Zealand's mobile towers business TowerCo for $1.18 billion.

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
After a two-year pause, the Association of Financial Advisers has opened nominations for its 2022 awards.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.