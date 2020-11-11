NEWS
Executive Appointments
Dealer group chief departs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   12:29PM

The chief executive of an IOOF licensee will depart the group, as the impacts of the company's wealth restructure continues to be felt.

Lonsdale Financial Group chief executive Mark Stephen will depart at the end of the month.

The move comes after Milennium3, Lonsdale and IOOF Alliances were brought together as an integrated advice group to be led by former Milennium3 chief executive Helen Blackford.

At the time the restructure was announced, IOOF could not confirm whether Stephen would remain with the licensee or IOOF.

Stephen had spent more than 10 years with Lonsdale after a lengthy career in the Australian financial advice industry which included 12 years at AMP, two years at Australian Unity and six years as head of practice development and Bridges Financial Services.

"I have chosen to seek out new challenges and career pathway, so I bid Lonsdale a fond farewell," Stephen said on LinkedIn.

"I am immensely grateful to our team of talented and passionate staff members over this period and most importantly, to the advisers & business principals, with whom I have been humbled by their dedication, loyalty and drive in creating a high-performance culture.

"I bid everyone close to me an enormous & heart-felt thank you. I am proud to have achieved a stable and admired brand, a sought after and reputable culture, a community of like-minded professionals and strong status of advice ambassadors through my leadership and stewardship."

Read more: Lonsdale Financial GroupMark StephenIOOF AlliancesAustralian UnityBridges Financial ServicesHelen Blackford
