Investment
Court punishes OTC derivative issuers
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   10:38AM

Three over-the-counter derivatives providers have been found guilty of contravening their AFSL licences by using account managers to pressure retail investors into purchasing products which lost investors more than $30 million.

The Federal Court has found that AGM Markets, OT Markets, and Ozifin Tech engaged in systemic unconscionable conduct while providing derivative products to retail investors.

According to the Court, Australian investors lost more than $30 million after investing in the products, which the Court found many clients were pressured into investing in by account managers - sometimes based offshore - who provided unlicensed personal advice.

The advice was not in the best interests of clients and included false, misleading and deceptive representations about the risks and potential returns available through the products.

The Court also found each company was guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct, providing unlicensed personal advice and providing advice which was not in the best interests of their clients.

ASIC began investigating the companies after receiving a "large number of complaints" from retail investors who told the corporate regulator they had been subjected to high pressure sales tactics and misleading statements about the potential performance of the products they were pressured to purchase.

ASIC said a further hearing would determine the penalty and relief to be paid.

The corporate regulator originally warned investors against AGM, OT and Ozifin after obtaining interim injunctions against the firms in February 2018.

Nine months later, the regulator cancelled AGM's financial services license and banned a former AGM director from providing financial services for eight years.

Read more: ASICFederal CourtAGM MarketsOT MarketsOzifin TechOTC
