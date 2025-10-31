Chris Marco sentenced to prison over $34m fraud

Convicted Perth fraudster Chris Marco had his sentence handed down this week, after being found guilty following a five-week trial in September.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia has sentenced Marco to 14 years imprisonment, with eligibility for parole after 12 years.

Marco was found guilty of 43 fraud offences involving six investors, totalling more than $34 million, when he was operating an unregistered managed investment scheme at AMS Holdings (WA) as far back as January 2010. The Federal Court ordered the wind-up of the scheme and company on 7 December 2020.

The court also ordered that Marco be permanently restrained from carrying on a financial services business without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or operating an unregistered managed investment scheme, ASIC said.

Between July 2013 and October 2018, Marco obtained over $36.5 million from nine investors with the intent to defraud, by deceit or fraudulent means. He was subsequently charged with 50 counts of fraud in 2022.

Notably, following further investigation into Marco's business, ASIC alleged that Marco's former executive assistant, Linda Marissen, enabled or aided Marco to defraud more than $29.5 million from six investors between February 2014 and October 2018.

Marissen was charged with 34 counts of enabling or aiding fraud in 2023 for her involvement, but was acquitted of all charges last month.

Commenting, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the sentence puts an end to "one of the most serious" frauds ASIC has ever investigated.

"The sentence handed down by the Supreme Court today is the highest sentence imposed by an Australian court in relation to an ASIC criminal investigation," Court said.

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of Marco's fraud and the impact it had on investors.

"The fraudulent conduct of Marco was deliberate, well executed and sustained. His misconduct relied on building and maintaining trust with clients over long periods of time. Marco significantly breached this relationship of trust."

Marco's sentence was backdated to September 4, the date he was remanded in custody following the jury's guilty verdict.