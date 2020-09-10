Charter Hall REIT acquires portfolio, opens raise

The Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of petrol stations in New Zealand and will undertake an equity raise to fund the purchase.

CLW is acquiring a 49% interest a portfolio of 70 long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) BP Oil New Zealand service stations for NZ$130.8 million bringing the total portfolio value to $3.8 billion.

The REIT will undertake a fully underwritten $60 million institutional placement and a non-underwritten share purchase plan of $10 million to assist in funding the acquisition.

The balance of funding for the transaction will be funded from available borrowing capacity.

The placement will be issued at a fixed price of $4.87 per security which is a 3.2% discount to the last closing price.

Eligible shareholders will be able to subscribe for up to $30,000 at the same price as the placement price minus the latest quarterly distribution of 7.2 cents per security.

The BP portfolio has an initial yield of 6.25% with the properties currently all leased and a WALE of 20 years.

The lease structure has annual consumer price index increases plus up to 0.5% in the first five years and comprises the majority of BP's owned convenience properties in New Zealand.

CLW fund manager Avi Anger said the portfolio represents an extension of Charter Hall's strong relationship with BP and enhances the portfolio WALE.

"This is an exciting opportunity for CLW to invest in the New Zealand market in a diversified portfolio of high quality properties leased to a high quality tenant with long WALE leases," he said.

The majority (78%) of the petrol stations are in metropolitan and commuter locations around half of which are in Auckland.

The settlement of the acquisition is conditional on approval by the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office.