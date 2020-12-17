NEWS
Executive Appointments
Cashwerkz appoints chair for Fund Income
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:33PM

Cashwerkz has appointed a chair for its Fund Income business, as its first pick of Fortlake Asset Management hits $300 million in assets.

Peter Coad will be a non-executive chair for Fund Income in addition to the previously-announced risk committee chair of Fortlake Asset Management.

Coad has 30 years of experience in markets and intuitional banking, including senior executive roles at NAB, CBA and Chase Manhattan Bank.

In early November, former UBS fund manager Chris Baylis, billionaire investor Alex Waislitz and ASX-listed cash platform Cashwerkz teamed up to launch a new boutique named Fortlake Asset Management.

Fortlake kicked off with four funds and a heavyweight lineup. Official go-live date was December 16.

In an update today, Cashwerkz said Fortlake has crossed the $300 million mark resulting in an allocation of five million performance rights to Baylis which are to be converted once VWAP calculation above 45 cents is met.

The company has also agreed to an extra five million rights if Fortlake raises $1 billion in FUM with the hurdle of 75 cents for the allocation.

Cashwerkz said the $300 million in assets was an "exceptional outcome" especially given the go-live date of just yesterday.

"I am thrilled with the progress of Fortlake Asset Management to date. Christian's extensive experience positions Fortlake to be the benchmark of Fixed Income managers in Australia," Cashwerkz chief executive Jon Lechte said.

"Further, the Fortlake offering dovetails so well into the Bond Income business, offering the Bond Income clients a seamless opportunity so well into the Bond Income business, offering the Bond Income clients a seamless opportunity to benefit from the expertise within Fortlake."

Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
