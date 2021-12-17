NEWS
Executive Appointments

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   12:29PM

The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

A spokesperson for BNP Paribas confirmed Braga's exit.

"David Braga will be finishing his time as BNP Paribas Securities Services Australia and New Zealand chief executive at the end of December 2021, as a result of a mutual agreement with BNP Paribas after six-and-a-half years in the role, the spokesperson said.

Currently, chief operating officer of the Australasian securities services business David Banks has been appointed to the lead role on an interim basis.

"We would like to thank David for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," the spokesperson said.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Braga had a 15-year career with J.P. Morgan. He also previously chaired the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA).

Milestone Group appoints APAC lead

