Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper completes build-to-rent-to-own project

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 JUN 2024   12:29PM

AustralianSuper has completed its first build-to-rent-to-own housing development (BTRTO), located in Melbourne's northwest.

Built in conjunction with property developer and operator Assemble, residents have now moved into 15 Thompson Street, Kensington.

The BTRTO arrangement enables residents to secure their rent and purchase price for up to five years and have the option to buy the property at any stage at an agreed value. Residents are also offered optional money coaching to help them budget to purchase their home.

AustralianSuper made a cornerstone investment in Assemble in 2020, acquiring a 25% stake. It has injected about $500 million in Assemble's BTRTO projects that will construct more than 1400 homes by 2027.

Last year, they flagged they were constructing the 199-apartment project in Kensington. The facilities are 100% electric and have a seven-star average Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS) rating.

A two-bedroom apartment with one bathroom, for example, is rented for $715 per week. Residents can purchase it for $750,000 if they choose to buy within the first year of the five-year timeframe.

Construction on a second BTRTO development in Melbourne's Brunswick is now underway, with projects in Coburg and Footscray also in the pipeline.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said as a signatory to the Housing Accord, "we are committed to finding scalable solutions that deliver strong long-term returns for members while also responding to the housing supply crisis."

"Investors like AustralianSuper are well placed to contribute to housing supply, but we're just one piece of the puzzle. Australia's housing supply crisis needs collaboration and new solutions, and projects like Thompson Street demonstrate the kind of fresh thinking needed to create more homes for Australians now and strong, long-term returns for members in the future," he said.

Assemble managing director Kris Daff said with AustralianSuper's support, "we are working to bring our unique housing model to more communities, providing more Australians with an alternate pathway to home ownership, and offering them stability and financial surety in a fluctuating housing market."

Read more: AustralianSuperAssembleBTRTOKris DaffPaul Schroder
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super account advice fees a sticking point for advice bill: Senate inquiry
Betashares promotes key sales execs
Smaller super funds eye AustralianSuper, ART dominance
Funds SA names interim investment chief
AustralianSuper bears brunt of complaints: AFCA
Super funds slash external mandates by 54%
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Funds SA chief investment officer exits
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper completes build-to-rent-to-own project

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has completed its first build-to-rent-to-own housing development, located in Melbourne's northwest.

UBS institutional client coverage lead departs

ELIZABETH FRY
UBS Asset Management's local head of institutional client coverage has exited after almost two decades with the firm.

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian

ELIZA BAVIN
Former AMP head of advice Jack Regan has lodged documents in the Federal Court claiming an article published by The Australian is defamatory.

New Zealand exits recession

KARREN VERGARA
New Zealand reported 0.2% GDP growth in the March quarter following two consecutive quarters of decline, putting to bed its technical recession for the meantime.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach