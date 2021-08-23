ASX outage result of process failures, disagreement

Following an independent review on a major trading glitch last November, the Australian Securities Exchange has come out relatively unscathed.

The joint investigation by ASIC, the Reserve Bank of Australia and IBM into the implementation of the Nasdaq equity market trading system that went live on 16 November 2020 found that the ASX met the majority (58 out of 75) of the capabilities required for the project to be successful.

Some of the shortcomings found were in the risk and issue management process, such as the failure to comply with ASX practices, project requirements and accepted industry practices.

Another failure was stakeholders expressing concerns that the project was not ready to go live but other parties recommended the opposite.

In terms of what went right, the review found that the project had access to sufficient financial, time people and technological resources at all stages of delivery to meet its objectives, and communications with key stakeholders were appropriately managed.

The regulators did not slap the ASX with a fine or warnings. This is despite the fact that it bungled another trading day three months later.

It was therefore recommended that the ASX show improvement across seven categories: risk, governance, delivery, requirements, vendor management, testing, and incident management.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the fact that the ASX was not equipped to go live is "very disappointing".

"ASX has acknowledged and accepted the need for improvement. We do, however, require assurance that these improvements are implemented effectively and result in an overall improvement to ASX's enterprise-wide project management practices," he said.

ASX chief executive Dominic Stevens said: "Last November's market outage fell short of ASX's high standards. We believed that the software was ready for go-live, as did our technology provider Nasdaq. Clearly there were issues, which was particularly disappointing given the significant progress we have made on resilience in recent years."

"We acknowledge the findings in the report. It's pleasing that ASX met or exceeded leading industry practices in most areas. But the report does point to some important areas for improvement, and we will address all of its recommendations," he said.

The regulators said they will consider the independent review, including the recommendations and ASX's formal response.

ASIC is also undertaking a separate investigation into the ASX Trade outage to determine whether ASX met its obligations under its Australian market licence, which is ongoing.