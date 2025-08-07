Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:08PM

ASIC has confirmed it is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets (Cboe).

ASIC said the move would foster competition and innovation, creating more opportunities for companies and investors, and attracting more foreign capital to Australia.

Cboe Australia currently provides trading in ASX listed securities and admits exchange traded products through its own market.

"This move is expected to enhance competition and attract foreign investment, providing more choice for investors and greater international alignment," ASIC said.

Additionally, ASIC said it is expanding the approved foreign markets to include Cboe's US and Canadian exchanges, along with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), which is currently looking to acquire the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX).

"This expansion will enable Australian investors to participate in certain transactions in these markets, further integrating Australia into the global financial system," ASIC said.

The financial regulator is also exploring measures to streamline dual listings of foreign companies in Australia and is actively considering other innovative applications to attract international businesses to Australia's public markets.

"These measures promote Australia as an attractive destination for international capital," it said.

ASIC chair Joe Longo welcomed the opportunity to engage with the government on its priority to improve Australia's productivity growth.

"This is important work. Our capital markets are healthy and strong but face intensifying global competition for capital and listings," Longo said.

"As superannuation funds grow and investors seek opportunities, our actions will help keep our markets efficient, innovative and attractive, supporting economic growth for all Australians."

This comes after ASIC released a discussion paper in February which explored the changing dynamics in capital markets in Australia and globally, including declining listings on public markets, the rapid growth in investment capital allocated to private markets and the growing significance of superannuation funds in markets.

Read more: ASICCboe AustraliaCboe Global MarketsJoe LongoASXCanadian Securities ExchangeNational Stock Exchange of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
ASIC sues Fortnum Private Wealth
Funeral insurer fined $4.75m
Four men charged over sophisticated bond scam
SQM sheds light on Shield Master Fund, First Guardian ratings
Guilty plea entered in Ponzi scheme case
Adviser banned for PRP supervision failures

Editor's Choice

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

ELIZA BAVIN
After establishing its first "Hubco" in April, the joint venture has made a further acquisition and launched its second Hubco.

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

ELIZA BAVIN
The ASX flagged the additional operating expenses in FY26 are a result of ASIC's inquiry into its governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media