ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ASIC has confirmed it is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets (Cboe).

ASIC said the move would foster competition and innovation, creating more opportunities for companies and investors, and attracting more foreign capital to Australia.

Cboe Australia currently provides trading in ASX listed securities and admits exchange traded products through its own market.

"This move is expected to enhance competition and attract foreign investment, providing more choice for investors and greater international alignment," ASIC said.

Additionally, ASIC said it is expanding the approved foreign markets to include Cboe's US and Canadian exchanges, along with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), which is currently looking to acquire the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX).

"This expansion will enable Australian investors to participate in certain transactions in these markets, further integrating Australia into the global financial system," ASIC said.

The financial regulator is also exploring measures to streamline dual listings of foreign companies in Australia and is actively considering other innovative applications to attract international businesses to Australia's public markets.

"These measures promote Australia as an attractive destination for international capital," it said.

ASIC chair Joe Longo welcomed the opportunity to engage with the government on its priority to improve Australia's productivity growth.

"This is important work. Our capital markets are healthy and strong but face intensifying global competition for capital and listings," Longo said.

"As superannuation funds grow and investors seek opportunities, our actions will help keep our markets efficient, innovative and attractive, supporting economic growth for all Australians."

This comes after ASIC released a discussion paper in February which explored the changing dynamics in capital markets in Australia and globally, including declining listings on public markets, the rapid growth in investment capital allocated to private markets and the growing significance of superannuation funds in markets.