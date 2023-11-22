ASIC freezes out former Magnolia Capital director

ASIC has banned former Magnolia Capital Group director Mitchel Atkins from managing corporations and providing financial services.

Atkins was a director of Magnolia Capital, which went bankrupt in 2022, owing unsecured creditors millions of dollars.

Atkins was a director of all the group's companies that operated businesses between 2018 and 2022, which provided investors with financial advice and services in relation to secured lending transactions and share investment.

Notably, a liquidator's report filed with ASIC for 13 of these companies showed that they were unable to pay their unsecured creditors more than 50 cents on the dollar.

The corporate regulator determined that Atkins, previously an authorised representative of Australian financial services licensee Guildfords Fund Management, failed to act in good faith as a director by putting investor funds at risk.

ASIC said Atkins demonstrated a lack of honesty and integrity by creating false documents, co-mingling investor funds, and demonstrated a lack of competence, professionalism, and financial management such that it is in the public interest that he be removed.

The regulator also said that Atkins wasn't a fit and proper person to provide financial services due to him dealing in financial products without authorisation from Guildfords, making misleading and deceptive representations to investors about their investments and dishonestly retaining investor funds which were due to be repaid to investors. Further, he failed to undertake training, deal with investor complaints and to respond to requests from Guildfords.