Regulatory

ASIC bans mortgage broker for eight years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 FEB 2023   12:29PM

An unlicensed mortgage broker who misled superannuation fund members about property investing has been banned from working in financial services for eight years.

Christine Betty Childs, who was the director of Think Money and Think Money Wealth Through Property, both of which are now in external administration, recommended clients invest in property via their superannuation without the proper licence.

The corporate regulator found that Childs either misled or deceived clients who assumed that she was appropriately licensed to give them such advice. This included advising clients to rollover their existing superannuation into self-managed superannuation funds.

ASIC also found that Childs failed to follow through with an Australian Financial Complaints Authority determination following a complaint from a Think Money client.

Childs played a "significant role in the disposal of the company's trail book of commissions prior to Think Money entering liquidation", ASIC said.

As a result, Think Money creditors suffered loss and damages because there were less funds available for distribution.

The ban prevents Sunshine Coast-based Childs from providing financial services, controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business, and performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business. She has the right to appeal ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

ASIC recently banned financial advisers Rahul Goel and Sean John Sweeney from permanently working in financial services.

In December last year, Goel was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud offences. He pled guilty to dishonestly obtaining over $35,000 from his clients' superannuation accounts.

Meanwhile, Sweeney was the sole director of Swinsure before being convicted of fraud last November.

