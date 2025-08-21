Newspaper icon
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:46PM

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) is calling on the government to alter anti-hawking legislation to ensure consistency between selling financial services and financial products.

In response to an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) consultation on unsolicited selling and lead generation, SCA drew attention to the collapsed First Guardian and Shield Master Fund.

Where superannuation products are involved, SCA said lead generators generally exploit vulnerable people, undermine informed consent, drive the sale of unsuitable and poorly performing products, and facilitate and engage in misleading conduct. They also tend to add no value to consumers, erode super balances due to exorbitant fees, and jeopardise people's life savings.

SCA is urging the federal government to prohibit unfair trading practices economy-wide, including for financial services, and pushing for an amendment to the Corporations Act to ban the unsolicited sale or 'hawking' of financial advice. It also wants to see lead generators prohibited from targeting Australians about super or other financial products and services.

Speaking to Financial Standard, SCA chief executive Xavier O'Halloran said the suggested amendment is to ensure consistency between financial products and financial services, especially when they are related to super.

"... we're all required to contribute to superannuation by government mandate for our retirement, so there needs to be greater protections around it to ensure people don't lose their money like what's happened with First Guardian, Shield Master Fund, and Australian Fiduciary," O'Halloran said.

"There's a silly carve out in the anti-hawking law, which allow financial services to be sold, but not financial products. Our recommendations are just ensuring consistency between the two because it's easy to get around hawking financial products."

SCA wants the ACCC to engage with ASIC, as the consumer protection regulator for super, on its work in relation to unsolicited selling and lead generation, pointing out that lead generators fall within the ACCC's remit and therefore a coordinated approach is required.

However, Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) general manager policy, advocacy and standards Phil Anderson, who confirmed that the association did not make a submission to the consultation, said the removal of the anti-hawking exemption for financial advisers is not a good solution.

"Cold calling is not in breach of the anti-hawking law, if they are not actually seeking to sell a financial product. That is the limitation. These cold calling outfits get people to agree to talk to someone else. Thus, they get consent for someone, either a financial adviser or other, to talk to the client," Anderson explained.

"Thus, the removal of the anti-hawking exemption for financial advisers is not a good solution, however action to address inappropriate cold calling should be considered.

"That would be a better solution to this problem and would respond to the risk of client detriment without causing unnecessary complications for a legitimate financial adviser trying to talk to their clients."

He agrees that there should be greater controls to limit cold calling, but the legislative change could "unintentionally make it difficult for financial advisers to contact their existing clients."

O'Halloran said he was "surprised" by the FAAA's stance.

"We can understand what they think is a good solution to this problem but it's not the only one. It's one of a package that needs to be introduced to protect people from inappropriate sales practices," O'Halloran said.

"We have the same protections already in our financial products, and it's an easy loophole to get through by saying that you provide someone a superannuation or a financial health check, then continue to sell a product.

"We don't think that the existing law is good enough to protect consumers."

However, O'Halloran acknowledged that it can be difficult for different regulators to collaborate.

"We're really encouraging the ACCC to look at this matter... We know ASIC is looking at other aspects of this case and weighing enforcement action against a whole range of parties that have been involved in these failures," O'Halloran added.

This follows a spike in the promotion of pushy super switching schemes in the market.

ASIC noted that the start of a new financial year tends to be a trigger for people to check their super fund's performance and has since urged consumers to be extra cautious.

