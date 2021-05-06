NEWS
Investment
AMP Capital invests in India
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   12:12PM

AMP Capital has made its inaugural infrastructure debt investment in India, co-financing a deal that will help build major roads for the country.

AMP Capital is committing about US$73 million to listed road infrastructure company Sadbhav Infrastructure on a private placement basis by way of non-convertible debentures.

It is the first investment for AMP Capital's recently launched Infrastructure Debt Asia strategy.

Sadbhav Infrastructure, which is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, specialises in developing, operating and maintaining highways, roads and related projects.

Its current road portfolio comprises nine projects from the Hybrid Annuity Model, a public private partnership that supports the development of India's road infrastructure, which has been a priority for the government.

Sadbhav Infrastructure also has four operating toll road projects located in Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat.

Head of infrastructure debt for Asia at AMP Capital Simon La Greca said India offers attractive opportunities for the infrastructure debt Asia strategy, combining a significant infrastructure pipeline with increasingly supportive regulatory and government initiatives to encourage greater involvement of private investors.

"We look forward to investing further with high quality and experienced sponsors across the infrastructure sector in India," he said.

Sadbhav Infrastructure managing director Vasistha C. Patel commented: "The investment will infuse liquidity into the company for funding our growth and will also provide resilience and necessary financial strength to our balance sheet over the long term.

The proposed fund raising will help Sadbhav Infrastructure inter alia to repay existing debt and fund the ongoing portfolio of Hybrid Annuity Model road assets of the company, he said.

Read more: AMP CapitalSadbhav InfrastructureInfrastructure Debt AsiaSimon La GrecaVasistha C. Patel
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
