Investment

AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield bid

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   12:12PM

ASX listed energy company AGL has rejected a bid from Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield to take over the company.

Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes' family office Grok Ventures partnered on the offer, offering AGL $7.50 per share.

The board of AGL said the offer "materially undervalues" the company and is not in the best interests of shareholders.

The proposal represented a 4.7% premium on Friday's closing price of $7.16, and a 4.2% premium on the average share price since AGL announced its half-year results on February 10 ($7.20).

Cannon-Brookes wants to take over the company to shut down its coal fired power stations earlier than scheduled, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

AGL has different plans for its coal power stations - planning to spin them off into a separate company under a demerger which would create AGL Energy and Accel Energy.

"The proposal does not offer an adequate premium for change of control and is not in the best interest of AGL Energy shareholders," chair Peter Botten said.

"Under the unsolicited proposal the board believes AGL shareholders would be forgoing the opportunity to realise potential future value via AGL Energy's proposed demerger as both proposed organisations pursue decisive action on decarbonisation."

The proposed demerger is on track to be completed by 30 June 2022.

It is unclear whether Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield will proceed with further offers to take over the company.

