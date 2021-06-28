Adviser slapped with four-year ban

Another former Meritum Financial Group and InterPrac Financial Planning adviser has copped a ban from the corporate regulator.

From 1 April 2021, ASIC banned Hobart-based Hannah Jennings from providing financial services for four years for failing to act in the best interests of clients.

ASIC found Jennings failed to consider clients' relevant personal circumstances, recommending strategies like double gearing despite knowing that they struggled to service the loans.

Jennings had "no regard to the clients' relevant personal circumstances, their cash flow position or their ability to cover margin calls," ASIC said, adding that she failed to consider an exit strategy for her clients.

She also did not provide appropriate personal insurance cover or keep proper records.

ASIC deemed that she lacked the competence to provide financial services and her "understanding about her legal and professional obligations as a financial adviser created additional risks to her current and future clients".

This is despite the fact that Jennings has been working as an adviser since 2009, representing several AFS licensees.

The misconduct occurred during the time she was an authorised representative of Meritum (February 2012 to February 2017) and InterPrac.

Jennings was the sole director and financial adviser of FF Planning Solutions, previously known as Fort Financial Group, an authorised representative of InterPrac since March 2017.

Last year, ASIC banned former financial adviser David Horton for five years, who also worked at Meritum and FF Planning Solutions.