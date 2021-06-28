NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Adviser slapped with four-year ban

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:21PM

Another former Meritum Financial Group and InterPrac Financial Planning adviser has copped a ban from the corporate regulator.

From 1 April 2021, ASIC banned Hobart-based Hannah Jennings from providing financial services for four years for failing to act in the best interests of clients.

ASIC found Jennings failed to consider clients' relevant personal circumstances, recommending strategies like double gearing despite knowing that they struggled to service the loans.

Jennings had "no regard to the clients' relevant personal circumstances, their cash flow position or their ability to cover margin calls," ASIC said, adding that she failed to consider an exit strategy for her clients.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

She also did not provide appropriate personal insurance cover or keep proper records.

ASIC deemed that she lacked the competence to provide financial services and her "understanding about her legal and professional obligations as a financial adviser created additional risks to her current and future clients".

This is despite the fact that Jennings has been working as an adviser since 2009, representing several AFS licensees.

The misconduct occurred during the time she was an authorised representative of Meritum (February 2012 to February 2017) and InterPrac.

Jennings was the sole director and financial adviser of FF Planning Solutions, previously known as Fort Financial Group, an authorised representative of InterPrac since March 2017.

Last year, ASIC banned former financial adviser David Horton for five years, who also worked at Meritum and FF Planning Solutions.

Read more: ASICMeritumInterPrac Financial PlanningMeritum Financial GroupDavid HortonHannah Jennings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser numbers fall below 20k
Interprac grows advice network
ASIC removes Societe Generale restrictions
Better Advice regulations hit parliament
Virtual company meetings to stay
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
ASIC changes ETF market maker rules
AAT dismisses adviser ban appeal
ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance
ASIC drops Regal action

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.