Why advisers must understand Retirement Income Covenant

Challenger chair, retirement income Jeremy Cooper presented to the AFA conference, discussing the new Retirement Income Covenant and how it will impact advisers.

While the Retirement Income Covenant does not apply any new obligations to financial advisers specifically, Cooper said it will impact advisers.

"I think it's going to be impossible for advisers just to act as if nothing has changed," he said.

The Retirement Income Covenant says trustees must maximise retirement income, manage risks to the stability of that retirement income and ensure flexible access to savings during retirement.

Essentially, Cooper explained, financial advisers will have to think about the principals for retirement income that covenant lays out in terms of best interests duty.

"The sorts of conversations and ideas you are going to be discussing with clients are going to be quite different," he said.

"That's because these strategies are to do with not running out of money over a very considerable amount of time. As good as the account-based pension is in terms of flexibility and ease to understand, the one thing it doesn't offer is that. You really couldn't say [to a client] that you are very likely to not run out of money."

Cooper explained that because all super funds, even self-managed super funds, will need to have a retirement income strategy that complies with the Retirement Income Covenant, advisers will have to take these issues into consideration - even though the covenant doesn't specifically apply to them.

He suggested that going forward, these reforms will require advisers to think more deeply about lifetime income streams.

"When I talk about these lifetime income streams, these long-term arrangements, it's important to understand whether your client wants a little optionality or whether they want it all sorted and off the table," Cooper said.

"And in the back of your minds, it's important to remember the advantages of being pretty well committed to an arrangement as cognitive decline sets in. In people aged 65, one in 10 have some sort of cognitive decline, like dementia, by 85 it's three in five. So that always has to be factored in when you are talking about retirement strategies."