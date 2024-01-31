WAM Leaders to make bid for QV Equities

WAM Leaders to make bid for QV EquitiesBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024 12:39PM
The investment company, managed by Wilson Asset Management, intends to make an off-market takeover bid for QV Equities Limited (QVL).
The offer involves exchanging one share of WAM Leaders for every 1.4675 shares of QVE.
Entities associated with WAM Leaders already own a 15.8% stake in QVE.
"Since listing in August 2014, QVE's investment portfolio has underperformed," WAM Leaders said.
"If this offer is successful, it will provide QVE shareholders with the opportunity to be invested in one of the largest listed investment companies on the ASX."
It said the off-market takeover bid will provide WAM Leaders shareholders with better access to greater on-market liquidity through a larger market capitalisation of almost $2 billion with approximately 30,000 shareholders.
It added: "It will also increase WAM Leaders' relevance in the market by improving broker and research coverage, increasing interest from financial planners and gaining additional access to market opportunities..."
WAM Leaders expects the company's net assets to increase by about $229 million after acquiring 100% of QVE under the offer.
WAM Leaders was listed in May 2016, with an aim to identify large-cap companies with strong fundamentals, a robust macroeconomic thematic and a catalyst.
On the other hand, the QVE portfolio was established in August 2014 and is managed by Investors Mutual.
Since market open this morning, QVE share price rose by 2.76% to $0.93 at time of writing.
