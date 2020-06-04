NEWS
Investment
Volatility is not the devil: Pengana
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:40PM

Volatility, despite its stomach turning swings, should not be feared; instead investors should take time to understand it to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

That's according to Pengana Capital Group executive director and manager for the international equity funds division for Australia, Joy Yacoub.

"History reminds us that markets are not stable. Yet, with stability comes complacency, and with that the potential for instability becomes increasingly dangerous," she said.

"By understanding the importance of weighing volatility when investing in good times and bad, not only during periods of volatility, you can look for those stocks that can outperform over the long term and can provide a much better level of downside protection."

This is the key to true long-term investing, she argued.

Market crashes have happened in the past, and will happen again, Yacoub said, imploring investors to be aware of potential crash predictions and natural human biases.

"One of my favourite quotes, by Carl Richards, is 'buy high, sell low and repeat until broke'," she said.

"It's the feeling of euphoria in markets that causes people to buy businesses at the wrong time and to sell them when it no longer feels good, which normally coincides with a price fall."

This behaviour is never more pronounced than during periods of market downturn, Yacoub said.

Although she highlighted the benefits of risk models and tools to avoid significant losses, she recommended investors focus on a business' core fundamentals alongside a portfolio construction approach that respects risk for long term outperformance.

"Making money and helping clients stay invested for the long term is a challenge," Yacoub said.

"But if it is done well by those who manage money, clients have a much better chance of achieving long-term outperformance and a far better experience with their investments."

Read more: VolatilityJoy YacoubPengana Capital GroupAustraliaCarl Richards
