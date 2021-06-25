Virtual company meetings to stay

The government has introduced draft exposure legislation that will allow companies to use technology in meetings while satisfying the Corporations Act 2001 requirements.

These reforms make the temporary measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent, where companies where able to electronically execute meetings, execute company documents and send meeting materials.

The exposure draft legislation will make it clear that companies can hold hybrid meetings; that members must be given a reasonable opportunity to participate in meetings whether the meeting is physical, hybrid or virtual; and ensure show-of-hands is the default method for voting despite the meeting format.

In addition, it will allow members who hold at least 5% of voting capital to have polls independently scrutinised.

"These changes will provide shareholders with enhanced opportunities to both participate in and scrutinise company meetings," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The exposure draft legislation also includes further reforms allowing sole directors who are not also appointed as the company secretary to electronically execute documents.

Frydenberg said this is delivering on a commitment under the government's deregulation agenda to improve the technology neutrality of Treasury portfolio laws.

Industry consultation is open until 16 July 2021.

The government initially planned for virtual AGMs to be allowed until November 2020 but extended it to March 2020. This was set in Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, which expired on March 21.

Back in March, ASIC said it was taking a "no action" position on companies holding their annual general meetings via videoconferencing.