NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

VGI, Regal need more time on deal

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   11:57AM

VGI Partners and Regal Funds Management have updated investors that they will need more time to work out the terms of their merger.

ASX-listed VGI Partners said in an announcement to the market: "In relation to the proposed merger of VGI Partners and Regal Funds Management, VGI confirms that confirmatory due diligence and the negotiation of the terms of a binding merger implementation agreement, which will be subject to final board approvals of each VGI and Regal, remains ongoing."

VGI confirmed that it will continue to update the market in accordance with continuous disclosure rules.

The extension to merger talks comes after VGI chief executive Jonathan Howie resigned in January.

The announcement of his resignation came just weeks after VGI confirmed it was exploring a merger with Regal.

The merger would create an estimated $6 billion entity.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Howie is staying on to complete the merger but will then step down.

Founded in 2008, VGI invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. It has two LICs listed on the ASX: VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8).

Subject to shareholder approval, following the merger, VGI will change its ticker code and be renamed.

Regal is an alternatives investment manager founded in 2004, offering institutional investors and family offices hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.

Read more: Regal Funds ManagementASXVGI Partners Global InvestmentsJonathan HowieVGI Partners Asian Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets
ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules
EQT chosen as RE for new property fund
Alpha females
Saxo Markets Australia rolls out new platform
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
Resolution Capital to list active ETF
AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield bid
Bell Financial Group in AUSTRAC probe
Assets under custody hit $4.7tn

Editor's Choice

Pendal executive to join crypto firm

KARREN VERGARA
A long-serving Pendal Group fixed income lead and his team of four have jumped ship to a cryptocurrency advisory firm.

Mixed reviews for advice industry reviewer

KARREN VERGARA
Lawyer Michelle Levy's appointment in overseeing the Quality of Advice Review has received a mixed reception from the financial advice industry.

Magellan loses $5bn in fortnight

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group reported another massive outflow in which $5 billion left the ASX-listed fund manager in two weeks.

Citi appoints new debt head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has appointed Ollie Williams as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.