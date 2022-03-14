VGI, Regal need more time on deal

VGI Partners and Regal Funds Management have updated investors that they will need more time to work out the terms of their merger.

ASX-listed VGI Partners said in an announcement to the market: "In relation to the proposed merger of VGI Partners and Regal Funds Management, VGI confirms that confirmatory due diligence and the negotiation of the terms of a binding merger implementation agreement, which will be subject to final board approvals of each VGI and Regal, remains ongoing."

VGI confirmed that it will continue to update the market in accordance with continuous disclosure rules.

The extension to merger talks comes after VGI chief executive Jonathan Howie resigned in January.

The announcement of his resignation came just weeks after VGI confirmed it was exploring a merger with Regal.

The merger would create an estimated $6 billion entity.

Howie is staying on to complete the merger but will then step down.

Founded in 2008, VGI invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. It has two LICs listed on the ASX: VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8).

Subject to shareholder approval, following the merger, VGI will change its ticker code and be renamed.

Regal is an alternatives investment manager founded in 2004, offering institutional investors and family offices hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.