Vast majority of advised Australians "tangibly" better off: FAAA

A survey by the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) found Australians with a financial adviser are more confident in their perceived quality of life.

According to the FAAA's 2025 Value of Advice Index, 93% of advised Australians say they are tangibly better off because of their adviser. The top reported benefits include improved financial wellbeing, peace of mind and time saved on financial decisions.

"Good financial advice isn't just about the numbers. It's about giving people confidence, support, and a sense of control, even when times are tough," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

The quantitative study undertaken in July to August 2025 involved an online survey of 1226 respondents from Australia, each of whom was over 25 years and earning over $90,000 a year or holding over $50,000 in investable assets.

Ninety-six percent of advised Australians felt that having a financial adviser has helped them remain confident in their financial strategy during market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, with 81% feeling that their adviser's value increases during these periods.

"Nearly all advised consumers say their financial adviser has made them tangibly better off financially, proving that financial advice is not too expensive to be worthwhile," Abood noted.

While it is often assumed only the rich can afford financial advice, the research showed otherwise.

"Nine in 10 of those surveyed who earn $120,000 a year or less and work with an adviser feel financially secure - well above the level of unadvised consumers on the same income," said Abood.

Even with economic uncertainty and cost-of-living pressures, the value of financial advice remained uneroded, with Australians feeling more secure having a financial adviser in the current volatile period.

"The difference between those who have advice and those who don't is growing as Australians are seeing the value of financial advice, not despite uncertain markets, but because of them," Abood said.