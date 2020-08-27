Vanguard leaves Hong Kong, Japan for Shanghai

Vanguard has announced it is exiting its exchange traded fund (ETF) businesses from Hong Kong and Japan to focus on retail clients in mainland China as the two offshore operations did not have "significant scale".

The ETF provider said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that it made the decision following an extensive review by Vanguard of its international business to expand its presence in international markets that offer the ability to directly reach individual investors.

Vanguard first established a presence in China in 2017 and announced a joint venture last year with Ant Group to bring its products to Chinese investors.

A spokesperson for Vanguard told Financial Standard it maintains a strong presence in the Chinese market and sees considerable opportunity in serving individual investors directly or through financial intermediaries.

Hong Kong and Japan were not able to deliver the kind of growth or scale to investors that Vanguard had intended on.

"[But] Vanguard's strategic advantage is only achievable in markets that deliver growth at significant scale, together with the other industry dynamics needed for us to operate the economic engine behind our unique, low-cost, end investor-orientated model," the spokesperson said.

Vanguard will also cease its onshore presence and operations in Japan meaning they will no longer actively market, distribute or issue new products.

"Meanwhile, our existing investors can rest assured that they will continue to be taken care of. We will continue to put our investors' interests as a top priority. We are actively evaluating different options and will share solutions that would be most suited to them in a timely manner," a Vanguard spokesperson said.

Vanguard has six ETFs in Hong Kong and moved its headquarters in the city after closing its Singapore operations in 2018.

The exit from Hong Kong and Japan will lead to a number of redundancies and a number of positions that will remain only during the transition period.

"All crew members asked to leave Vanguard as a result of this decision will receive extended financial support and outplacement assistance to ease their transition to new roles. We are grateful for their support and the support of our clients served in Hong Kong and Japan," the Vanguard spokesperson said.

Vanguard estimates that it could take between six months and two years to complete the exit of its operations and will continue to update investors throughout the process.