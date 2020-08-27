NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Vanguard leaves Hong Kong, Japan for Shanghai
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:52PM

Vanguard has announced it is exiting its exchange traded fund (ETF) businesses from Hong Kong and Japan to focus on retail clients in mainland China as the two offshore operations did not have "significant scale".

The ETF provider said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that it made the decision following an extensive review by Vanguard of its international business to expand its presence in international markets that offer the ability to directly reach individual investors.

Vanguard first established a presence in China in 2017 and announced a joint venture last year with Ant Group to bring its products to Chinese investors.

A spokesperson for Vanguard told Financial Standard it maintains a strong presence in the Chinese market and sees considerable opportunity in serving individual investors directly or through financial intermediaries.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Hong Kong and Japan were not able to deliver the kind of growth or scale to investors that Vanguard had intended on.

"[But] Vanguard's strategic advantage is only achievable in markets that deliver growth at significant scale, together with the other industry dynamics needed for us to operate the economic engine behind our unique, low-cost, end investor-orientated model," the spokesperson said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Vanguard will also cease its onshore presence and operations in Japan meaning they will no longer actively market, distribute or issue new products.

"Meanwhile, our existing investors can rest assured that they will continue to be taken care of. We will continue to put our investors' interests as a top priority. We are actively evaluating different options and will share solutions that would be most suited to them in a timely manner," a Vanguard spokesperson said.

Vanguard has six ETFs in Hong Kong and moved its headquarters in the city after closing its Singapore operations in 2018.

The exit from Hong Kong and Japan will lead to a number of redundancies and a number of positions that will remain only during the transition period.

"All crew members asked to leave Vanguard as a result of this decision will receive extended financial support and outplacement assistance to ease their transition to new roles. We are grateful for their support and the support of our clients served in Hong Kong and Japan," the Vanguard spokesperson said.

Vanguard estimates that it could take between six months and two years to complete the exit of its operations and will continue to update investors throughout the process.

Read more: VanguardETFsStock Exchange of Hong Kong
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
ESG funds crowned winners of COVID-19 crisis
ETP market winners revealed
Best performing managed funds revealed
Calls for index industry disruption
Australia lagging on robo-advice
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
Global ETF leaders push for reform
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Editor's Choice
No bonus again for Platinum's Clifford
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Kerr Neilson's successor at Platinum Asset Management has forgone his variable awards for a second year in the row, as the ASX-listed fund manager reports a 1.3% dip in its profits for FY20.
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
The Heine family took advantage of Netwealth's strong results and buoyant share price yesterday to sell down about $76 million worth of shares in the company -- a tiny sliver of their expansive holding.
Household debt a major risk: RBA
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:38PM
The long-run rise in household indebtedness has increased concerns about the risks this poses globally to banking sectors and economies more broadly, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
ASIC drops CBA investigation
ALLY SELBY  |   12:29PM
Commonwealth Bank has announced the corporate watchdog will not be taking any action against the bank nor its directors over a money laundering and counter-terrorism scandal identified by AUSTRAC three years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lyt1grZe