NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Vanguard head jumps to industry fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:02PM

The former head of product management at Vanguard has made the move to a $61 billion industry super fund.

Andrew Reeve has been appointed head of strategy and innovation - investments at Cbus, the industry fund for the construction and building sector.

Reeve had spent about five years at Vanguard Australia as head of product management. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was a senior consultant at JANA.

He joined the Cbus team in Melbourne recently, the super fund confirmed.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Cbus also recently appointed a head of advice, promoting from within.

Lynda Cross was promoted from her previous position as manager of advice partnerships and performance.

Prior to joining Cbus, Cross was manager of advice and education at LUCRF Super and had a 16-year career at Mercer in roles including scaled advice leader.

Reeve's appointment comes as Vanguard moves into superannuation in Australia.

Industry fund HESTA also recently looked to Vanguard for talent, hiring its Asia Pacific head of fixed income to lead the fund's defensives team.

Read more: VanguardCbusVanguard AustraliaAndrew ReeveLynda CrossAsia PacificJANALUCRF SuperMercer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO cracks down on crypto
Last day to vote in MAX Awards
What Gen Z think about investing
IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate
The other side of the ETP growth story
More super funds make climate commitments
Media Super ups fees, premiums
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Vanguard appoints fund administrator

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.