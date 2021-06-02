Vanguard head jumps to industry fund

The former head of product management at Vanguard has made the move to a $61 billion industry super fund.

Andrew Reeve has been appointed head of strategy and innovation - investments at Cbus, the industry fund for the construction and building sector.

Reeve had spent about five years at Vanguard Australia as head of product management. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was a senior consultant at JANA.

He joined the Cbus team in Melbourne recently, the super fund confirmed.

Cbus also recently appointed a head of advice, promoting from within.

Lynda Cross was promoted from her previous position as manager of advice partnerships and performance.

Prior to joining Cbus, Cross was manager of advice and education at LUCRF Super and had a 16-year career at Mercer in roles including scaled advice leader.

Reeve's appointment comes as Vanguard moves into superannuation in Australia.

Industry fund HESTA also recently looked to Vanguard for talent, hiring its Asia Pacific head of fixed income to lead the fund's defensives team.