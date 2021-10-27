NEWS
Regulatory

Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   12:28PM

In reviewing decisions made by super funds in relation to unlisted assets early last year, APRA has found an overreliance on external parties like fund managers and asset consultants by some, possibly to the detriment of members. It also found instances of chief investment officers spearheading valuation decisions.

APRA said it found that, "while RSE licensees generally reacted promptly to the crisis, few had robust, pre-existing frameworks for implementing, monitoring and reverting to regular valuation approaches following out-of-cycle revaluation adjustments".

In communicating its findings, APRA noted that only six RSE licensees it looked at had dedicated valuation committees in place prior to the market volatility seen early last year. These funds demonstrated stronger overall governance and oversight capabilities, the regulator said.

However, instances of valuation committees headed by a fund's chief investment officer were also identified and where the committee had the ability to determine or influence decisions, introducing a clear potential for conflicts of interest.

"Prudential Practice Guide SPG 531 Valuation makes clear that valuation decisions and committees should occur independently of investment decision-makers. There is a potential conflict where performance, bonus and/or remuneration of investment staff is dependent on the performance of a portfolio or components of a portfolio," APRA said.

The regulator said funds typically demonstrated a lack of triggers for the consideration and imposition of valuation changes. There was also no monitoring processes for adjustments and no framework when it came to the alteration of valuation adjustments.

Inconsistent levels of RSE licensee consideration and action for different classes of unlisted assets were also identified. It also found that often a fund's board and management teams dedicated time to devising processes, rather than considering and challenging valuations, and that in many instances it wasn't clear that there were adequate board-approved valuation policies to guide any actions taken by a fund.

"Internal policies were often vague, with unclear responsibilities, unspecified processes and undefined board expectations," APRA said.

This limited board engagement typically coincided with an overreliance on external providers, with APRA noting frequent instances of governance structure which were inadequate for the complexity of investments; super funds failing to assess appropriateness of valuations; and reliance on fund managers' operational controls.

APRA said some super funds failed to reach out to fund managers promptly, "potentially affecting member equity through delayed adoption of valuation adjustments".

